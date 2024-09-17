J.J. McCarthy still embracing rivalry with Ohio State
J.J. McCarthy has moved on to the NFL, but his love for Michigan and the rivalry with Ohio State is still alive and well. On Monday, McCarthy reshared a graphic poking fun at Ohio State's lack of success against SEC teams since 2015.
Of course, McCarthy has free rein to say whatever he wants about Ohio State. During his three years in Ann Arbor, he put together a perfect 3-0 record against the Buckeyes - including a 2-0 record as the starter. The success against "that team down south," combined with the fact that he led the Wolverines to a National Championship in 2023, has forever solidified McCarthy's status as a Michigan Football legend.
McCarthy, now with the Vikings, is currently going through the rehab process following surgery for a torn meniscus. The injury will cause McCarthy to miss the entire 2024 NFL season, but there's still a high-level of confidence that he's the future at quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings.
"He's kind of through the early part of that rehab where we want to make sure it's 24/7 what we need to be doing early on from a medical standpoint," head coach Kevin O'Connell said. "Now he's kind of to the point where he's back in meetings right alongside Sam [Darnold] and the other quarterbacks every single day.
"Continue building on what you've already done in this building in a short amount of time, because everybody's excited about J.J., we just don't get to see him this year, which is probably what eats away at him the most. But at the same time we know there's a lot of valuable time ahead for him to truly hit the ground running when we get the opportunity to get him out there."
