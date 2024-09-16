Michigan Football: Colston Loveland's status remains uncertain ahead of matchup with USC
The status for one of Michigan's top offensive weapons remains in question ahead of Saturday's matchup against No. 11 USC. Colston Loveland appeared to suffer a minor injury against Arkansas State last Saturday, an injury that eventually brought his afternoon to an end in the third quarter. Although he seemed to be in good spirits on the sideline following the injury, head coach Sherrone Moore indicated that there's still some uncertainty with Loveland's availability for this weekend's contest.
“We’ll see," Moore said. "We’ll just... you know, that’s why we have doctors. So we’ll see what the doctors say. I think Colston left and then Myles [Hinton] just cramped up, and then same thing with Rayshaun [Benny]. So we’ll just see what the doctors say for further evaluation.”
Through three weeks, Loveland leads the Wolverines in receptions (19) and receiving yards (187). The projected first-round pick has established himself as one of the most reliable targets in the country, and there's no question that this offense is far more dangerous with No. 18 in the lineup.
