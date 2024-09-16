Opening Line: No. 18 Michigan a slight underdog to No. 11 USC
No. 18 Michigan didn't quite enjoy the "get-right game" many expected when it hosted Arkansas State this past weekend. Closing as a 23-point favorite, the Wolverines allowed 15 unanswered points to the Red Wolves in the fourth quarter of a 28-18 victory.
That result dropped Michigan (2-1) to 0-3 against the spread this season, and the Wolverines will be a home underdog for the second time in three weeks when they host No. 11 USC (2-0) this upcoming Saturday. The Trojans have opened as a three-point favorite over Michigan, per Circa Sports.
USC enjoyed a bye in Week 3 following wins over No. 16 LSU (27-20) and Utah State (48-0) to start the year. The Trojans were a four-point underdog against the Tigers and a 31-point favorite over the Aggies, making them 2-0 against the spread so far in 2024. In addition to its result against Arkansas State, Michigan also failed to cover as a 20.5-point favorite against Fresno State (30-10, W) and as a 6.5-point underdog against No. 1 Texas (31-12, L).
The Wolverines seemed to find some answers with their rushing attack against the Red Wolves, rumbling for 301 yards on 44 carries (6.8 yards per carry) with three rushing touchdowns. However, Michigan's aerial attack continued to struggle, as starting quarterback Davis Warren was bench in the third quarter following his third interception of the game. Warren was replaced by redshirt sophomore Alex Orji, but the Wolverines finished with just 134 passing yards total.
Through three games, Michigan's offense ranks 106th (out of 134 FBS teams) in total yards per game, 121st in passing yards per game (153) and 50th in rushing yards per game (176.3). Defensively, the Wolverines have not featured the shut down unit most expected on that side of the football. Michigan is allowing 234.3 passing yards per game, which ranks 90th in the country. The Wolverines are much stiffer against the run (70 yards allowed per game, 15th) but, as a whole, U-M ranks just 54th nationally in yards allowed per game.
Michigan will host USC on Saturday, Sept 21 at the Big House in Ann Arbor, with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS/Paramount).
