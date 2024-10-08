Joel Klatt's theory on Michigan's quarterback situation makes a lot of sense
The quarterback position has been a debacle for Michigan football throughout the 2024 season, some of which was self-caused and some of which derives from unfortunate circumstance.
After the college football world got its first look at seventh-year senior Jack Tuttle leading the Wolverines' offense in last week's 27-17 loss to Washington, Fox Sports' analyst Joel Klatt said he believes Tuttle, who was unavailable due to injury in the first five weeks of the season, was always meant to be Michigan's starting quarterback.
"I believe that they expected Jack Tuttle to be available at the start of the year," Klatt said of Michigan's coaching staff. "This is the only way that I can reconcile what's been going on through the first month of the season at Michigan, the fact that they've looked so lost and trying to find their way offensively."
Through most of the offseason, the perception outside Schembechler Hall was that Alex Orji was the favorite to start at quarterback for Michigan this season, and the prevailing thought was that his biggest challenger would be Tuttle. However, it was revealed during fall camp that Tuttle had suffered a setback in his injury recovery. Instead of Orji taking the reins, Michigan elected to start Davis Warren in their season-opener against Fresno State. Klatt believes that decision had everything to do with the Wolverines building their offense around Tuttle's skillset during the offseason.
"It's like, hold on, something happened in the offseason and I think it's that they expected Tuttle to be ready, which is why they leaned into this style of system, which is why Davis Warren goes out there as the starting quarterback.," Klatt said. "Then, they clearly have to move [away from Warren] because of turnovers, and they go to Alex Orji because Tuttle is not ready. And Orji is just not ready to be a quarterback at this level. He does not throw it well enough, it's painfully obvious."
Michigan's loss to Washington on Saturday was its first defeat in conference play since 2021, but Klatt suggests the Wolverines may be able to take some solace in the fact that they may finally have their starting quarterback battle settled for the second half of the season.
"It's pretty clear, early in that game, they fall down 14-0 and Alex Orji is the quarterback, and it's like, this ain't working," Klatt said. "Sherrone Moore makes the change and he goes to Jack Tuttle, and Tuttle goes in there and in his first three series, you're like, well, geez, did they just become a playoff team? It's like the Michigan of last year."
In their first three drives with Tuttle at quarterback, the Wolverines wrapped two touchdown drives around a field goal, scoring 17 unanswered points to take a three-point lead over the Huskies. However, after Michigan's three straight scoring drives in the second and third quarters, the Wolverines' offense bogged down once again. Tuttle was also responsible for two fourth-quarter turnovers that ultimately contributed strongly to Michigan's defeat.
"It kind of fell apart down the stretch, so no, it's not a team that's going to probably go to the playoff, but now all of a sudden they've got a higher ceiling with Jack Tuttle," Klatt said.
Head coach Sherrone Moore has all but confirmed that Tuttle will be Michigan's starter on Oct. 19 when the No. 24 Wolverines (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) travel to No. 23 Illinois (4-1, 1-1). Michigan's bye week comes at a good time for this team, as Tuttle will get two weeks of preparation for the Fighting Illini, as well as two weeks of recovery from the first contact he's gotten in football game in nearly a year.
With two regular season losses, and one in conference play already, the Wolverines' preseason goals of winning a fourth consecutive Big Ten championship and making a trip to the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff are in serious jeopardy. Michigan's struggles at quarterback are far from their only concern, but Tuttle's presence under center may provide the Wolverines' with at least one answer to numerous questions.
