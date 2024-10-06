Michigan Football: QB Jack Tuttle provides 'spark', but mistakes costly for Wolverines
It appeared that Michigan had finally found an answer to its quarterback conundrum when seventh-year senior Jack Tuttle replaced Alex Orji in the second quarter at Washington.
Trailing 14-0, Tuttle led the No. 10 Wolverines to 17 straight points on three consecutive possessions — touchdown, field goal, touchdown — to give themselves the lead on the road in a hostile environment. However, Michigan failed to score on it's final five drives of the game, two of which ended due to turnovers by Tuttle, and the Wolverines suffered its second defeat of the season, 27-17, to the Huskies.
With the game tied at 17 with just over 10 minutes left, Tuttle fumbled to give Washington the ball at Michigan's 34-yard line, and the Huskies took the lead four plays later. On the very next drive, Tuttle threw slightly behind tight end Colston Loveland and Husky defensive back Kamren Fabiculanan made an excellent play on the ball for an interception. Washington added a field goal to put the game out of reach.
"I think the first three drives, that's really who we are. That's us," Tuttle said after the game. "I think in the back half, we just missed some opportunities. Me personally, I've got to be better at protecting the ball. Like, can't fumble. Can't do that. That's completely on me. Can't put the team and the defense in that situation. Then, on the last drive, I can't put the ball in danger."
In a little under two and half quarters, Tuttle threw for 98 yards and a touchdown to Loveland while completing 10-of-18 pass attempts. Despite the turnovers to end the game, Tuttle drew praise from Loveland for coming in and giving the Wolverines a spark offensively.
"Big shout out," Loveland said. "Got his name called on last minute, went out there, executed. Obviously, we've got a lot of stuff to clean up, between all of us, both sides of the ball, but, proud of what he did. Didn't flinch at all, just took the challenge."
Those sentiments were echoed by running back Donovan Edwards.
"Yeah, he just brought us a spark, especially the play that he threw the touchdown to Colston," Edwards said. "Before he went in the game, he told everybody, 'Listen to me. Look at me.' And everyone gave all their eyes to him, so he has great leadership capabilities. I'm grateful that he got out there and was able to show what he could do."
It was Tuttle's first game action in nearly a year. Head coach Sherrone Moore said the graduate senior was cleared by the medical staff for full contact last week ahead of the Minnesota game, as Tuttle worked his way back from an injury that limited him during spring practice and fall camp.
"It's definitely been tough," Tuttle said on working through the injury. "Really, just to be able to throw a football again is just a blessing from God. Regardless of winning or losing, just thank Him regardless for being able to throw a football again. It was a tough nine, 10 months, but doesn't excuse any play. I've got to finish and be better regardless."
Prior to being replaced by Tuttle, starting quarterback Alex Orji completed just 3-of-7 pass attempts for 15 yards, and was sacked once. Tuttle said Orji supported him when he entered the game for the Wolverines.
"I think regardless of what happens in the quarterback situation, we just want the best for the team," Tuttle said. "That's why you see all of us supporting each other. We just want to win. We really don't care [who plays], just want what's best for the team and that's what's going to happen going on out. We're going to stick together as a team this next week and keep fighting."
