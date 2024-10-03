JUST IN: Barstool's Dave Portnoy confirms discussion with Sherrone Moore following multi-million offer
Barstool Sports founder and owner Dave Portnoy made some waves with recent comments regarding NIL and the University of Michigan. During a podcast appearance last week, Portnoy indicated that he'd be willing to pay upwards of $3 million to get an elite quarterback in Ann Arbor.
"I will be your quarterback guy," Portnoy said. "You just say, 'Dave, you go...' -- I'll talk to Sherrone, 'who do you guys want? Who's in there? Give me your group, I'll go get them.' I will sign them. A million, two million, whatever it is."
When asked how high he'd be willing to go for an elite quarterback, Portnoy didn't hesitate. "$3 million."
Although there were some questions as to just how serious Portnoy was in his offer, he was apparently serious enough to have a discussion with U-M head coach Sherrone Moore about it.
“I talked to Sherrone. I talked to him. I have his number, we talked. He told me the one guy I got to talk to. One guy to talk to, I’ve not talked to that person. I will, and then we’ll see.”
Welcome to College athletics in 2024.
