Wolverine Digest

JUST IN: Barstool's Dave Portnoy confirms discussion with Sherrone Moore following multi-million offer

Chris Breiler

Michigan running back Blake Corum's helmet sits on the turf during warmups before the Ohio State game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.
Michigan running back Blake Corum's helmet sits on the turf during warmups before the Ohio State game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Barstool Sports founder and owner Dave Portnoy made some waves with recent comments regarding NIL and the University of Michigan. During a podcast appearance last week, Portnoy indicated that he'd be willing to pay upwards of $3 million to get an elite quarterback in Ann Arbor.

"I will be your quarterback guy," Portnoy said. "You just say, 'Dave, you go...' -- I'll talk to Sherrone, 'who do you guys want? Who's in there? Give me your group, I'll go get them.' I will sign them. A million, two million, whatever it is."

When asked how high he'd be willing to go for an elite quarterback, Portnoy didn't hesitate. "$3 million."

Although there were some questions as to just how serious Portnoy was in his offer, he was apparently serious enough to have a discussion with U-M head coach Sherrone Moore about it.

“I talked to Sherrone. I talked to him. I have his number, we talked. He told me the one guy I got to talk to. One guy to talk to, I’ve not talked to that person. I will, and then we’ll see.”

Welcome to College athletics in 2024.

- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

Three keys to a Michigan football win over Washington

Ranking every Big Ten starting QB through five weeks based on PFF grade

Big Ten Football: Statistical leaders through five weeks

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Home/Football