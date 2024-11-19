JUST IN: One Big Ten team has already clinched a spot in conference championship game
With just two weeks remaining in the regular season, one Big Ten team has already clinched a spot in the conference championship game. According to Adam Rittenberg of ESPN, the Oregon Ducks will play for the conference championship regardless of what happens elsewhere within the conference over the next two weeks.
It's certainly an impressive feat for the Ducks as they're likely going to finish with a perfect regular season record in their first year within the conference. Oregon's best win so far came back on Oct. 12 in Eugene with a 32-31 home victory over Ohio State. The Ducks also took a road trip to Ann Arbor and beat up on the reigning national champions in their own building with a 38-17 win over Michigan.
With the Ducks already in, this weekend's matchup between undefeated Indiana and Ohio State will certainly make things interesting when it comes to both the conference championship and playoff picture.
