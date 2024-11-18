Michigan Football: Chris Partridge vehemently denies accusation from NCAA
One of the casualties of Connor Stalions' sign-stealing saga was former Michigan football linebacker's coach, Chris Partridge. One day after Jim Harbaugh accepted his three-game suspension which sidelined him for Penn State, Maryland, and Ohio State, the University of Michigan fired Partridge.
While Partridge was never proven to know anything about the sign-stealing scheme -- and as of today his name is still clear in that -- the NCAA believed Partridge helped destroy evidence. The NCAA believed an assistant coach, presumingly Partridge, helped cover it up by destroying evidence on a computer.
Once Michigan was handed this information, Harbaugh took the suspension and Michigan let Partridge go.
The former Michigan coach is now in the NFL and coaching under Mike Macdonald in Seattle. While Partridge is no longer affiliated with the Wolverines, there was an account that brought up the infamous date of his firing one year ago. Partridge took to social media.
"Never destroyed anything!! But life goes on. Go Hawks!"
Shortly after he made the post, Partridge quote tweeted an Ohio State fan who called him a cheater. He clapped back with a short, but perfect response.
"Lol"
The NCAA is still sorting through the investigation with Michigan on the Connor Stalions saga. We may never truly find out about Partridge and if he knew about the sign-stealing scheme that Stalions had in place. But Partridge definitely isn't afraid to state he didn't destroy any evidence.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan CB Will Johnson draws comparison to former top-10 pick, first-team All-Pro
Mason Graham is compared to $110 million defensive tackle