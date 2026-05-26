Four-Star Tight End Leaves Ann Arbor Impressed Following Michigan Visit

Back in April, four-star tight end Ridge Janes took a trip to Ann Arbor to meet with Kyle Whittingham and the new Michigan football coaching staff. Janes recently talked with Ethan McDowell of On3 about his time in Ann Arbor and how he felt following his visit with the Wolverines.

"My visit was really great," Janes said to McDowell. "It was my first time seeing the campus and the facilities and the stadium! And the coaches and staff were all so welcoming."

Rivals300 TE Ridge Janes visited Michigan for the first time this spring.



"The coaches and staff were all so welcoming.”



More from the No. 6 tight end in the nation: https://t.co/OyIMKscqND pic.twitter.com/FywcygaKtV — Ethan McDowell (@ethanmmcdowell) May 26, 2026

On3 currently has Hanes ranked as the No. 6 tight end in the class of 2028. The Saint Louis, Mo. native is ranked No. 1 in the state of Missouri and the No. 153 recruit in the nation in his class.

Janes dove a little deeper on his conversations and time with the new UofM coaching regime.

"Coaching staff is great," Janes told On3. "Had a great conversation with Coach Whitt and loved getting to talk football with Coach Freddie. Got to spend all day with them, and they were really excited I was there. Coach Freddie showed how they use the tight ends and that I could be an every-down tight end for them."

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham watches a play during the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 18, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Freddie Whittingham is the new taught ends coach for the Maize and Blue that Janes was referring to spending time with. He spent 10 years as the tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator at Utah on his brother's staff. While with the Utes, he coached five tight ends who made their way to the NFL.

Dec 31, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) and tight end JJ Buchanan (81) celebrate after a touchdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the first half during the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Outside of the coaching staff, Janes said the energy around the team and academics also played a part in his interest in going to Ann Arbor.

"Just really liked the players' energy and all the coaches and staff seemed excited about the upcoming season and how Michigan really takes academics seriously too, which I like," Janes said to On3.

As it stands, the 6’5” tight end has offers from Alabama, Ole Miss, Indiana, Georgia, Oregon, LSU and Texas, among others.

It is worth noting that his former teammate, Titan Davis (class of 2026), signed with the Wolverines. Davis is a four-star defensive lineman and Janes mentioned having a choir class with Davis, he told McDowell.

Michigan tight end Marlin Klein (17) celebrates a play made by running back Jordan Marshall (23) against Ohio State during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Wolverines have found recent success recruiting the tight end position. Whittingham and the Wolverines flipped Colt Lumpris from Alabama, a four-star in the class of 2027.

Janes told McDowell that he expects to return to Ann Arbor for another visit in the near future, giving hope to Michigan fans that the Wolverines will be in the running to land the stud TE.