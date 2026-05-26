Four-Star Tight End Leaves Ann Arbor Impressed Following Michigan Visit
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Back in April, four-star tight end Ridge Janes took a trip to Ann Arbor to meet with Kyle Whittingham and the new Michigan football coaching staff. Janes recently talked with Ethan McDowell of On3 about his time in Ann Arbor and how he felt following his visit with the Wolverines.
"My visit was really great," Janes said to McDowell. "It was my first time seeing the campus and the facilities and the stadium! And the coaches and staff were all so welcoming."
On3 currently has Hanes ranked as the No. 6 tight end in the class of 2028. The Saint Louis, Mo. native is ranked No. 1 in the state of Missouri and the No. 153 recruit in the nation in his class.
Janes dove a little deeper on his conversations and time with the new UofM coaching regime.
"Coaching staff is great," Janes told On3. "Had a great conversation with Coach Whitt and loved getting to talk football with Coach Freddie. Got to spend all day with them, and they were really excited I was there. Coach Freddie showed how they use the tight ends and that I could be an every-down tight end for them."
Freddie Whittingham is the new taught ends coach for the Maize and Blue that Janes was referring to spending time with. He spent 10 years as the tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator at Utah on his brother's staff. While with the Utes, he coached five tight ends who made their way to the NFL.
Outside of the coaching staff, Janes said the energy around the team and academics also played a part in his interest in going to Ann Arbor.
"Just really liked the players' energy and all the coaches and staff seemed excited about the upcoming season and how Michigan really takes academics seriously too, which I like," Janes said to On3.
As it stands, the 6’5” tight end has offers from Alabama, Ole Miss, Indiana, Georgia, Oregon, LSU and Texas, among others.
It is worth noting that his former teammate, Titan Davis (class of 2026), signed with the Wolverines. Davis is a four-star defensive lineman and Janes mentioned having a choir class with Davis, he told McDowell.
The Wolverines have found recent success recruiting the tight end position. Whittingham and the Wolverines flipped Colt Lumpris from Alabama, a four-star in the class of 2027.
Janes told McDowell that he expects to return to Ann Arbor for another visit in the near future, giving hope to Michigan fans that the Wolverines will be in the running to land the stud TE.
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A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.Follow JusticeSteiner2