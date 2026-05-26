Skip to main content
Wolverine Digest

Four-Star Tight End Leaves Ann Arbor Impressed Following Michigan Visit

Michigan football made a strong impression on one of the nation’s top tight end prospects during his recent campus visit.
Justice Steiner|
Michigan football tight ends coach Freddie Whittingham, left, and wide receivers coach Micah Simon looks on during football head coach Kyle Whittingham’s introduction during the first half between Michigan and USC at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Friday, Jan. 2, 2026.
Michigan football tight ends coach Freddie Whittingham, left, and wide receivers coach Micah Simon looks on during football head coach Kyle Whittingham’s introduction during the first half between Michigan and USC at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Friday, Jan. 2, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In this story:

Michigan Wolverines

Back in April, four-star tight end Ridge Janes took a trip to Ann Arbor to meet with Kyle Whittingham and the new Michigan football coaching staff. Janes recently talked with Ethan McDowell of On3 about his time in Ann Arbor and how he felt following his visit with the Wolverines.

"My visit was really great," Janes said to McDowell. "It was my first time seeing the campus and the facilities and the stadium! And the coaches and staff were all so welcoming."

On3 currently has Hanes ranked as the No. 6 tight end in the class of 2028. The Saint Louis, Mo. native is ranked No. 1 in the state of Missouri and the No. 153 recruit in the nation in his class. 

Janes dove a little deeper on his conversations and time with the new UofM coaching regime.

"Coaching staff is great," Janes told On3. "Had a great conversation with Coach Whitt and loved getting to talk football with Coach Freddie. Got to spend all day with them, and they were really excited I was there. Coach Freddie showed how they use the tight ends and that I could be an every-down tight end for them." 

Kyle Whittingham coaches at the spring game
Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham watches a play during the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 18, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Freddie Whittingham is the new taught ends coach for the Maize and Blue that Janes was referring to spending time with. He spent 10 years as the tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator at Utah on his brother's staff.  While with the Utes, he coached five tight ends who made their way to the NFL.

Utah players celebrate
Dec 31, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) and tight end JJ Buchanan (81) celebrate after a touchdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the first half during the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Outside of the coaching staff, Janes said the energy around the team and academics also played a part in his interest in going to Ann Arbor.

"Just really liked the players' energy and all the coaches and staff seemed excited about the upcoming season and how Michigan really takes academics seriously too, which I like," Janes said to On3. 

As it stands, the 6’5” tight end has offers from Alabama, Ole Miss, Indiana, Georgia, Oregon, LSU and Texas, among others. 

It is worth noting that his former teammate, Titan Davis (class of 2026), signed with the Wolverines. Davis is a four-star defensive lineman and Janes mentioned having a choir class with Davis, he told McDowell.

Marlin Klein celebrates
Michigan tight end Marlin Klein (17) celebrates a play made by running back Jordan Marshall (23) against Ohio State during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Wolverines have found recent success recruiting the tight end position. Whittingham and the Wolverines flipped Colt Lumpris from Alabama, a four-star in the class of 2027.

Janes told McDowell that he expects to return to Ann Arbor for another visit in the near future, giving hope to Michigan fans that the Wolverines will be in the running to land the stud TE.

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Justice Steiner
JUSTICE STEINER

A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.

Share on XFollow JusticeSteiner2
Home/Recruiting