With Justice Haynes battling injuries, Jordan Marshall could take on heavier load in Michigan backfield
Michigan football's backfield continues to prove it is one of the best in college football after the performance of Justice Haynes and Jordan Marshall in the Wolverines' victory over Michigan State last weekend.
Haynes carried the ball for 152 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries, while Marshall compiled 110 yards and a score on 15 carries.
Haynes missed the previous six quarters with an injury in his abdominal/rib area and came up gimpy after a fumble against the Spartans in the second half of the Wolverine victory. In Haynes' prior absence against Washington, Marshall filled in with a huge game with 133 rushing yards on 25 carries and a score in the Wolverines' win over the Huskies on Oct. 18 in Ann Arbor.
On head coach Sherrone Moore's radio show on Monday night, Moore did seem to acknowledge that Haynes was indeed injured after the MSU game, but didn't go into much detail beyond that.
"Yeah, we’ll see,” Moore said when asked if he expects Haynes to play in Michigan’s game against Purdue Saturday. “We’ll see what he looks like as he goes through the week.”
Marshall was likely well on his way to a more consistent role in the offense based on his performance, but with Haynes injured again, it could give him further opportunity, particularly this weekend, to be the lead back in the Wolverines' backfield until Haynes fully recovers.
With No. 21 Michigan being expected to handle the 2-6 Boilermakers at home, it begs the question whether it would even be worth putting Haynes in the game at all if he's not at 100%. Marshall has shown he is more than capable of being the lead back in his absence, and if the Alabama transfer is able to sit out this weekend's game against Purdue, he would get two full weeks of rest with the Wolverines having a bye the following week.
During his Monday press conference, Moore told reporters Marshall has done enough to earn more carries.
"Yeah, 100%," Moore said. "I mean, Jordan, he would go to 95% of the schools in the country and be the starter, if not all of them. So he’s an outstanding running back. He has the ability to make you miss. He has the ability to run you over. He has the ability to take the big one to the house."
Michigan kicks off against Purdue at 7:30 p.m. EST at the Big House on Saturday, where we will get a glimpse of how the Wolverine backfield will look.