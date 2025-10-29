3 of the top 5 players in this particular state are Michigan football commits
The early signing period is approaching in December, and Michigan football's 2026 class remains in the top 10 in the country, checking in right at No. 10, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.
Head coach Sherrone Moore and his staff will continue to work to make the class the best it can be. But when taking a look at the current commits, it's always interesting to see what part of the country the Wolverines are having success in based on what states recruits are coming to Ann Arbor from.
In Virginia, Michigan has three of the top five ranked players in the state, including five-star running back Savion Hiter (No. 1), four-star wide receiver Travis Johnson (No. 3) and four-star safety Andre Clarke (No. 5).
Three-star linebacker commit Markel Dabney, who flipped from Michigan from SMU in June, is also from Virginia and ranks as the No. 20 prospect in the state in the class of 2026.
What each commit brings to Michigan football
Each of Michigan's commits from the state of Virginia provide something unique that they will bring to the program when they arrive on campus.
Hiter is the Wolverines' most prized offensive recruit and is expected to do major damage in a Michigan backfield that continues to churn out elite running backs year after year.
247 Sports' Director of Scouting Andrew Irvins makes some of these specific points about Hiter's game and potential at the next level:
-A potential star for a College Football Playoff contender as he brings the total package to the table with his burst, power, agility, balance and vision.
-Built to handle inside work with a muscled-up frame that’s already carrying 200 pounds, but can hit home runs with his acceleration.
-Quick to chart his course, but patient enough to read his blocks and has the awareness to get trouble well before lanes close.
-Should be viewed as one of the top running back prospects to emerge from the prep ranks in recent years given what he has put on tape.
-Type of talent that is tracking to provide valuable minutes right away.
Johnson committed to the Wolverines in July and is a bigger-framed receiver with ability to win on the outside. Irvins says this about Johnson, in part:
-Versatile receiver with a well-rounded game that can be positioned around the formation as he has the size to win on the outside and the agility to separate on the inside.
-Sets himself up for RAC opportunities with his burst and will extend plays with his vision and tempo as a ball carrier.
-Can be more of a body catcher and needs to get more consistent with his hands, but can still make his fair share of acrobatic grabs.
-Projects as a potential multi-year starter and a possible impact player at the Power Four level that can settle in as a trusted option in the huddle. Mature game could push him into the rotation early.
Clarke, the fifth-ranked player in Virginia, should provide versatility for the Wolverines' secondary with an ability to play in multiple positions as both a safety and cornerback. Irvins makes some of these points on Clarke:
-A potential coverage ace with a longer frame should offer some corner-safety flex as he repped at both spots throughout prep career.
-Probably projects best as a field corner in a man-heavy scheme with his match-and-mirror capabilities as he can hang with most speedsters. Could also settle in as a single-high safety with his range.
-Willing tackler on the perimeter, but needs to add bulk to a rather lean and narrow frame as that should produce more results in run support.
-Can blanket the catch point with his reach and create takeaways with the hands and coordination that he has fostered on the offensive side of the ball while doubling as a wide receiver.
Dabney is Michigan's only linebacker recruit and has a close relationship with current Wolverine cornerback and fellow Virginia native Shamari Earls, who helped persuade Dabney to flip to Moore's program. The 6-foot-1, 208-pounder will provide the Wolverines with further versatility as he projects as a hybrid linebacker/nickel safety and is the kind of player the coaching staff values on the defensive side.