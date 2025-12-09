Michigan football hopes to retain three veteran players for 2026 season

As Michigan football starts to prepare for Texas in the upcoming Citrus Bowl, the Wolverines have to start thinking about their roster for the 2026 season. Michigan recently signed one of the best classes in the nation, but in today's age of college football, the transfer portal is just as big.

While Michigan will start looking at its needs for next season, being able to retain its own roster is another key. On Monday, head coach Sherrone Moore was asked about both veterans Rod Moore and Mikey Keene.

Keene came over from Fresno State, where he was expected to battle Bryce Underwood for the starting QB job. But injuries pulled Keene out of contention. As far as Moore, the former starting safety was limited to just three games this season, after missing all of last year due to an injury.

Moore said he would love to get back both players next year on a medical waiver, and he was asked a follow-up on Rod Moore. He said it's something the family and doctors will have to decide.

"Yeah, we’d love both of them back. Don’t plan on playing Mikey or Rod, probably, this game," Moore said of Keene and Rod Moore.

"We’ll see. I think so," Moore said of getting Rod Moore back next season. "But that’s something we’ve got to leave up to the doctors and him and his family."

Will Michigan also get its prized RB back?

Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

Last year, Michigan struck gold in the transfer portal and brought in Alabama transfer Justice Haynes. The former Bama RB came out of the gates strong, rushing for over 100 yards in six of the seven games he played. But Haynes could opt to leave for the NFL as this was his junior season. On Monday, Moore was asked about retaining Haynes for another season.

Moore said it's a conversation they are having with Haynes. As far as seeing Haynes suit up in the Citrus Bowl, it's a day-to-day situation.

"Yeah, it's something we'll look at and we'll see. His progress is going really good. So we'll see, we'll get more of an answer and clarity as we go through this week."

Michigan will take on Texas on Dec. 31 at 3:00 p.m. ET.