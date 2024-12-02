Kalel Mullings is the latest Michigan RB to have legacy-defining game against Ohio State
It's been an up-and-down year for senior Kalel Mullings. The 2024 season began as Donovan Edwards' year to lead the Wolverines, but as time passed, it became obvious that Mullings was the running back Michigan needed to run between the tackles -- while utilizing Edwards in other ways. Mullings would go on to have three games in a row -- against Arkansas State, USC, and Minnesota -- that he ran for over 100 yards in a row. But between loss of playing time and defenses keying in on Mullings, he saw three games in a row of 18, 16, and 30 yards on the ground.
However, after rushing for 92 against Northwestern, Mullings is the latest running back to have a legacy-defining game against arch-rival Ohio State. Edwards would go on to get injured during the Buckeyes' game, but instead of rotating in other running backs -- Mullings led the way. Michigan gave Mullings a career-high 32 carries for 116 yards (third-most of his career) and a score during the Wolverines' 13-10 win over Ohio State.
2021: Hassan Haskins (42-27 win over Ohio State): 28 carries for 169 yards and five scores
2022: Donovan Edwards (45-23 win over Ohio State): 22 carries for 216 yards and two scores
2023: Blake Corum (30-24 win over Ohio State): 22 carries for 88 yards and two scores
2024: Kalel Mullings (13-10 win over Ohio State): 32 carries for 116 yards and one score
Obviously, out of those four backs, Corum was well-established and had a true Michigan legacy before that game. But Haskins, Edwards, and now Mullings will always be remembered for what they did against Ohio State.
During that four-year stretch, the Wolverines really honed in on their offensive line and running the football under Jim Harbaugh, and now Sherrone Moore. Michigan had J.J. McCarthy in both 2022 and 2023 -- who made big plays -- but when you think of Michigan football, it's running the ball.
Mullings can now give the NFL a shot knowing he is the latest Wolverines' running back who helped dominate the Buckeyes.
