Kirk Campbell reveals what Michigan's offensive identity will be going forward
Michigan is in unfamiliar territory following Week 2, the Wolverines have dropped a regular season game for the first time since 2021 and the first loss since 2022. The maize and blue was just thoroughly beaten in their own house this past Saturday when Texas came to Ann Arbor. Quinn Ewers and the Longhorns' offense marched up and down the field against the Michigan defense, en route to a 31-12 Texas win.
While the defense has been a concern through two weeks, the offense is another major concern. Michigan mustererd just 12 points against Texas and the lone touchdown came late in the fourth quarter. The Wolverines have been lackluster at every facet offensively in two weeks. Not much is working in the run game and Davis Warren is throwing the football more than expected.
Speaking on 'Inside Michigan Football' on Monday evening, head coach Sherrone Moore said he's been really challenging his entire coaching staff. He said he challenged them at halftime against Texas and after the football game. The first-year head coach says the coaches have been applying the challenges.
“I challenge them every day,” said Moore. “I challenged them at halftime, I challenged them after the game. I challenged them yesterday, when we talked about how I want it to look and the things that we need to do to adjust to be better. I think they’re applying those challenges right now, as we speak. I’m just ready for Tuesday practice, to see what our team is gonna look like.”
Moore was the lone or co-offensive coordinator for the Wolverines for the past three seasons. He knows what it takes to call plays for the Wolverines' football team, but Moore stated early on he was going to allow Kirk Campbell to have a large hand in what the offense does. Is that changing through two weeks?
Moore told Jon Jansen that he is involved with everything during the football game, but he is starting to take a step forward with what the offense does and how it can get better.
“Kirk will ask at times, 'Should we do this?' 'Should I do that?' And I remember as a play caller, you get a rhythm sometimes," Moore said. "So I try not to be as much because I'm so involved in everything else. But I've definitely taken a step more into looking in the offense and the things that we need to do to get better.”
When you think about the Michigan offense, running the football is the first thing most people think about. The Wolverines have been a run-dominant team since 2021. Even when J.J. McCarthy was around the last couple of seasons, Michigan preferred to run the ball and allow McCarthy to make plays when it was needed.
Offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell says Michigan still wants to be that run-first team on Saturdays. Michigan wants the run to open up the pass, not the other way around. Having both Donovan Edwards and Kalel Mullings should allow Michigan to run the football, but with the offensive line not up to standards, it's put Michigan behind the sticks.
Going forward, Campbell wants to see the Wolverines stay ahead of the sticks, protect the football -- and run the ball more.
“That’s a big question,” said Campbell on the offensive identity. “Sherrone and I had a good meeting yesterday about that. We still need to be a run-first team. We’re not going to change from that. But we need to make sure we protect the football. When you don’t protect the football, it’s kinda hard to be a run-first, play-action team.
“Just making sure that we’re sticking to our guns. We’ll be a downhill run team with complements on the perimeter and complements in the play-action pass game. That’s not gonna change. We have the ability to do that, we just need to put it on display on Saturday."
Michigan will get its chance to implement the run game on Saturday when it hosts Arkansas State.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Updated FPI projects the rest of Michigan's season
ESPN is higher than most on Michigan following crushing defeat vs. Texas
Sherrone Moore believes Michigan 'can win with our quarterbacks' going forward