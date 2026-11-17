Anyone who thinks Kyle Whittingham doesn't want to remain in Ann Arbor after this season would be mistaken. While a majority of the fanbase would like to see the Wolverines part ways with Whittingham, the former long-tenured Utah coach has made it clear he wants to remain at Michigan.

Whittingham built a legacy with the Utes, and many consider him a future Hall of Fame coach. But things haven't looked the same in Ann Arbor in Year 1 with Whittingham. Michigan is currently 5-5 and the Wolverines have one of the worst offenses in college football. Whittingham fired Jason Beck after nine games, after making him the highest-paid offensive coordinator in football.

In a sit-down interview with WXYZ Detroit's Tina Nguyen, Whittingham said he believes he is the right man for the job. He believes his staff has come in and put to rest the outside drama that has haunted Michigan in recent seasons. Obviously, five wins in 10 games isn't where anyone expects Michigan to be. But he believes a full offseason of recruiting can fix that.

"Sure do," Whittingham said of if he thinks he's the right fit for Michigan. "Yeah, absolutely. And things don't happen overnight. I can tell you that. I think we've stabilized the program. I think everything is — the drama has really come to a stop. And it's all about football and trying to win games.

"Now, have we won enough games? No. I mean, this is Michigan. And 5-5 is not what anybody wants. And so that's something that is absolutely at the top of my list, is trying to figure out ways to help get us more wins in the win column. And we're excited about the recruiting opportunity this year and having a recruiting cycle to help with any deficiencies that we have and supplement the team with an influx of new guys."

Trying to catch 'lightning in a bottle'

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We've seen teams hire a new head coach and have success immediately. Curt Cignetti did it at Indiana. He made the playoff in Year 1 and won the whole thing last season, in his second year. Currently, Bob Chesney has UCLA 10-0 and on the cusp of getting a first-round bye in the playoff in his first season.

In both of those cases, Cignetti and Chensey brought a ton of James Madison players with them via the transfer portal and further used the portal to supplement needs. As for Whittingham, he didn't arrive until January and while Michigan landed players from the portal, it was already late in the process, and he said the staff spent most of their time trying to get Michigan players back in Ann Arbor.

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"It would have been great if it would have happened overnight," said Whittingham "It didn't. Some teams do catch lightning in a bottle. With this era of the transfer portal when there's teams that bring in 70, 80 guys and ready to have a makeover. When we got hired, the recruiting cycle was pretty much over with.

"We were doing our best to retrieve our old Michigan players out of the portal, guys that had entered before we got here. And so that was our main focus is trying to salvage guys that were in the portal and get them back in the program. And we were able to do that to a certain extent, but not a real great extent. I think we were able to get, there was 30 guys that went in. I think we got six of them back out."

The importance of retention

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Kyle Whittingham has said several times now that the way Michigan improves and makes strides for next season will be because of recruiting. The Wolverines currently have the No. 15 class in the 2027 cycle, but Whittingham and Co. will have a full transfer portal cycle.

While Whittingham has received criticism for his comments on recruiting, he acknowledged that retaining his team is important.

"It's difficult and it's important," Whittingham said of retention. "It's both. And if somebody really wants a guy of yours and they want to sink all their resources into that guy and outbid you, then there's not a whole lot you can do about it sometimes. But retaining your good players and your guys that are really good leaders, that's so critical in this day and age."

Michigan will host UCLA this weekend at 3:30 p.m. ET.

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