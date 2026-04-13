Kyle Whittingham Names Starting Michigan Lineman, Shares Why O-Line Can be a Strength

The Michigan Wolverines allowed 21 sacks last season and was in the middle of the pack in the Big Ten in terms of pass blocking. Despite having a mobile quarterback and a pair of veterans starting — Greg Crippen and Giovanni El-Hadi — the Wolverines had a fairly young line in 2025.

But Michigan has some key cogs returning this season. Andrew Sprague, Blake Frazier, Evan Link, and Jake Guarnera have played a ton of collegiate football and coach Kyle Whittingham has liked what he's seen from his unit thus far in spring and believes they will be just fine blocking for the signal caller in 2026.

"Yeah, we think we’re gonna be just fine, ultimately on the offensive line," said Whittingham. "But it’s been a little bit of a shuffling in and out during spring. Guys with some nagging injuries, nothing that’s real serious. But we did get a couple guys back this week. And so if we continue to trend in the direction we are right now, I think we’re gonna be pretty solid up front on offense."

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As far as the leader, Whittingham has penciled in Guarnera as the starting center. He has been the only lineman we've heard that has been officially named a starter, however, guys like Sprague and Frazier would also be penciled in somewhere along the line.

"Yes, yeah, he’s the center. He’s had a terrific spring, and really, probably the leader of that offensive line group is Jake," Whittingham recently told the media.

Jim Harding and Jason Beck to fix any wrongs

While Michigan did a great job of keeping a strong nucleus from 2025 to 2026, that isn't the only reason the Wolverines should have a top offensive line unit in 2026.

It's also the hires.

Whitingham wanted stability and familiarity when he chose to make hires. Of course, Jason Beck is known for his offenses and he has shined wherever he's gone. Beck has the ability to mask weaknesses and if Michigan would have a weakness this year, Beck will likely patch it right up.

But to get more in-depth on the offensive line — it's Jim Harding. Known as one of the top offensive line coaches in America, Whittingham has full trust in Harding to make Michigan a top unit once again.

"Well, the biggest thing we’ve done is hire Jim Harding as the O-line coach," said Whittingham. "He’s outstanding. And been with me for, I don’t know, 12, 13, 14 years. I’ve lost track, but he produces a quality product year in and year out. That’s his, you know, he’s just terrific. And so I got total confidence in Jim that he’ll get everything right.

"Jason Beck is also very adept at, if you have weaknesses, covering them up and, you know, doing things that they can kind of take the focus off of that. And so between those two guys and their ability to teach and scheme, I think we’re gonna be just fine."