Michigan's Rushing Offense Looking to Take Next Step Under Jason Beck

Michigan has been very successful running the football since Jim Harbaugh took over the program in 2015. Even last year, under Sherrone Moore, the Wolverines' rushing offense ranked No. 14 in the nation. However, despite how well Michigan has done in recent years, Jason Beck's offenses are on a different level.

Despite only having three years of experience as an offensive coordinator, Beck's offenses excel at running the football. In 2023, his first season with Syracuse, the Orange had the 48th-ranked rushing attack. But then, in both 2024 and 2025, with New Mexico and Utah, respectively, his rushing offense ranked No. 2 in the nation.

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Beck explained it starts with a good quarterback — one that is dual threat, something he is hoping to unleash with Underwood — and a staff that knows the system. With both of those checked at Michigan, the Wolverines are hoping they will have the same success in 2026 under Beck.

"A lot of things go into that," Beck said of his success with the ground game. "A couple of the main highlight bullet points, it was really good quarterback play, drives a lot of that. A staff that the majority of the guys know the system. So we’re able to kind of come in and really get rolling, installing it and teaching it fast, which was able to do here as well.

"And then our whole thing is just to try to build it around the player’s strengths. So we really want to find the strengths of the offense and build it around them to let them play at their best when game day hits."

Five-star RB Savion Hiter impressing

Jordan Marshall will enter the year as the unquestioned No. 1 running back on the roster. But with Justice Haynes transferring to Georgia Tech, the backup spot is open. Both Bryson Kuzdzal and five-star freshman Savion Hiter are the likeliest options to battle for that No. 2 spot.

Kyle Whittingham has already called Hiter special, and now Jason Beck has spoken highly of the Mineral (VA) prospect. Beck wants to get his best players on the field, and with how well the Wolverines could run the ball in Beck's offense, it wouldn't be shocking to see multiple running backs get a shot in 2026.

"So when he showed up, you knew off the film he has a lot of talent and a lot of ability," said Beck. "What I’ve been impressed with is just how hard he goes and competes in everything all the time. So it’s not a thing where you show up as a true freshman, and you’re trying to figure a way out. Man, he’s in there, and he’s going as hard as you can go. Whether he’s right or wrong, he’s just going. And that’s a great skill set to have when you just get out there and compete full speed.

"Because you can coach up and get better at everything, but that effort and intensity will allow him to have an impact. And so it’s a little early as we figure all that out. But if two of our running backs or three of our running backs, if that’s a really strong position and they’re some of our best players, then let’s get two backs on the field and play with both guys at the same time. If the tight end group’s a strong position, let’s get 12 personnel. Whatever those skilled players are that are going to help you score points to win games, let’s get those guys on the field and adapt it to them."