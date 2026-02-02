Michigan Announces Spring Football Game, Announces Spring Captains

Michigan fans can now start preparing for the Wolverines' annual Spring Game — the first under new head coach Kyle Whittingham. On Monday, Michigan announced some key dates.

The Wolverines will begin spring practice on Tuesday, March 17. The 15 practice sessions will conclude with the annual Spring Game presented by Original Roofing Company on Saturday, April 18; more details will follow as they are finalized.

Spring Captains

For the first time, Michigan named four spring captains, along with a leadership council. Players voted for both the captains and a leadership council for the spring. The captains and leadership council for the 2026 season will be elected during fall camp

As for the spring captains, it will be QB Bryce Underwood, RB Jordan Marshall, DT Trey Pierce, and DB Rod Moore.

As far as the spring leadership council, 11 players were named to that.

S Nico Andrighetto

CB Zeke Berry

Edge Cameron Brandt

S Mason Curtis

DL Enow Etta

OL Blake Frazier

OL Jake Guarnera

CB Jyaire Hill

WR Andrew Marsh

TE Zack Marshall

OL Andrew Sprague

Announcing our 2026 Spring Captains and Leadership Council



🗞️ https://t.co/uyRQjtGEkP pic.twitter.com/xUsLXys5Qf — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 2, 2026

Rod Moore, Jordan Marshall, and Trey Pierce are older guys in the room, but Underwood — being a true sophomore — speaks of the leadership he provides.

Whittingham has spoken at length regarding Underwood at different times. This past season, Underwood didn't have a dedicated QB coach, so not only is Underwood a good leader, but Whittingham is excited about his future under new QB coach Koy Detmer Jr.

"You know, first of all, from what I understand, there was no dedicated quarterback coach working with him on a daily basis," Whittingham told Meyer. Which has to happen when you get a young, young man, 17 years old, he didn't turn 18 till like mid-season.

"And so he's a guy that really could have been in high school last year as far as his age. But, there's some things in throwing mechanics and the -- just seems to smooth out n his fundamentals and technique. And we're already got a good start on that.

"And Jason Beck and Koy Detmer, outstanding quarterback developers and coaches. So we're already going down that path, but you talk about a ton of upside and Bryce Underwood's got it all. He's 6-foot-4 and 225 plus and has a cannon arm.

"And so he's, he's the whole package. We just got to get him refined."