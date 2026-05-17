Kyle Whittingham's First Year: Can the Utah Blueprint Revive Michigan Football?

Kyle Whittingham was at Utah since 1994 in some capacity, and served as the head coach there since 2005. In 21 full seasons, he went 177-88 (66.7% win percentage) and took Utah to 16 bowl games. At Utah, he typically played more to a defensive style that featured a strong offensive line and good running game. They were always a physical team who played with a very disciplined approach.

Now he comes to Michigan to attempt to revive the football program and bring it back to what it accomplished under Jim Harbaugh following a short Sherrone Moore tenure.



Will Whittingham'a Utah philosophy work at Michigan?

Klye Whittingham's Utah Tenure

Nov 28, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham reacts during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Kyle Whittingham originally started at Utah as the DL Coach in 1994, but quickly became the defensive coordinator after his father (the defensive coordinator at the time) took a job for the Oakland Raiders in 1995. He remained the defensive coordinator for 10 seasons prior to being elevated to head coach once Urban Meyer left for Florida in 2004.

Once he became the head coach, he stayed true to his identity of playing good, physical defense and running the football. In his more recent Utah tenure, he's opened up the offense a little bit more with offensive coordinator Jason Beck. Despite dealing with a myriad of quarterback injuries in recent seasons, he's won 10 games at Utah three times in the last five seasons. He appears to have liked the new offensive style, as he decided to bring Beck with him to coach at Michigan.

Jay Hill to Lead Michigan Defense

Michigan defensive coordinator Jay Hill celebrates a play during the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 18, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He also went a hired a defensive coach who had coached under him before in Jay Hill (previously BYU defensive coordinator) to run his Michigan defense. Jay Hill seems like a rising star in the coaching profession after what he was able to do with Utah's defense in recent seasons. They play good, fundamental defense by being physical at the point of attack and also being good at forcing turnovers.

With all these hires and his previous track record, the question for Kyle Whittingham is can his Utah philosophies work at a place like Michigan?

Kyle Whittingham at Michigan

As you likely know if you're reading this article, Michigan has been at its best when they play a more rugged style of football. Jim Harbaugh brought it back to Ann Arbor by focusing on playing elite defense and running the football. His offenses were usually not described as dynamic, but his best teams were efficient and effective of offense despite the defense and running focus.

Kyle Whittingham's track record fits that aspect of Michigan like a glove. He's favored the exact same styles at Utah over his 21 seasons as head coach there. Especially with the the coordinators he hired to come with him, I think he might have struck the perfect balance to capitalize on Michigan's current roster situation. It's chocked full of of talented players recruited by Jim Harbaugh and Sherrone Moore, they just needs to make some tweaks to how Sherrone Moore was running things.

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) looks to pass the ball during the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 18, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The offensive philosophy is the biggest one in my opinion, and it's something Jason Beck specializes in by creating a modern passing attack with an RPO system that can get the most out of their talented young quarterback in Bryce Underwood. I have no doubt that this offense could be a welcome change for Michigan fans who haven't seen a competent passing attack in the last two seasons.

"We think we're gonna be pretty good at the line of scrimmage."



HC Kyle Whittingham talks @UMichFootball’s spring progress 👇#B1GToday pic.twitter.com/M6oJCroxjr — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) April 16, 2026

Michigan offensive coordinator Jason Beck looks on before the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 18, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan's defensive philosophy doesn't have to change much

The defensive philosophy doesn't have to change much, as they have been good at defense in recent seasons and in 2023 were the best in the country. Jay Hill and Kyle Whittingham (as a defensive minded head coach) will likely just look to maximize the talent on this roster by letting their front seven handle the run game and creating pressure with stunts and sim pressures.



That was my biggest complaint with Wink Martindale's philosophy in the last two defensive seasons, that he would always blitz heavily even when he didn't need to and it would leave them exposed at times in the second and third levels of the defense. I have no doubt that Jay Hill can be a great defensive coordinator at Michigan, and he can do it very soon as well.

All of this goes to say that Kyle Whittingham's on-field coaching track record gives me a lot of reasons to believe he can use his same philosophy that he did at Utah to revive the Michigan program and bring it back to the top of the sport in short order.