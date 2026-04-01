Transfer QB Departs Michigan Football Team, According to Report

Michigan football's quarterback room has taken a hit as LSU transfer quarterback Colin Hurley is no longer with the program, according to a report from On3's Josh Henschke.

BREAKING: LSU QB transfer Colin Hurley is no longer with the Michigan program, @MaizeBlueRvw has learned. @On3 @Rivals https://t.co/ugMHUk60OU — Josh Henschke (@JoshHenschke) March 31, 2026

The On3 report stated that it's unclear when Hurley left the program, but he was participating with the team at the start of spring practice.

Michigan added Hurley out of the transfer portal in January. At the time, he was the second quarterback addition for head coach Kyle Whittingham in the offseason after landing Colorado State transfer Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi earlier that month.

Hurley, a former four-star recruit, reclassified from the 2025 to the 2024 class and enrolled at LSU at age 16.

After joining the Tigers, he didn't see game action in either of his two seasons, redshirting in 2024 and missing most of the following spring due to injuries sustained in a car accident. Hurley made a full recovery from that and rejoined the Tigers that April.

At the time of joining the Wolverines, Hurley had four years of eligibility remaining.

Hurley's departure is being described as a mutual parting of ways, as On3 reported.

Michigan's QB room

Even with it being around five months until the Wolverines open the 2026 season, there is no doubt who the No. 1 QB in the room is, as sophomore Bryce Underwood is head and shoulders above the rest of the pack.

The question remains of how much depth Underwood has behind him. Which, right now, quite frankly isn't a whole lot.

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) talks to teammates before a play against Purdue during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, November 1, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hurley's departure doesn't help the depth of the position group, and while Fowler-Nicolosi is set to be a full participant this fall, he has not yet participated in spring practices, meaning he isn't getting reps in this new offense lead by offensive coordinator Jason Beck.

There have bee reports of freshman Tommy Carr shining in spring practices, which is good news as it relates to the position group.

The Wolverines will hope Fowler-Nicolosi will get acclimated quickly and that Carr can develop at a relatively high rate of speed to make sure they have players who are ready to relieve Underwood if ever called upon in a big game this fall.