Kyle Whittingham Reveals Michigan's Passing Game Loses Top Contributor

Michigan’s passing offense has been dreadful this season. That’s obvious to anyone who has been watching them play this year. The high hopes of a fall camp that promised to be a more dynamic passing game has turned into the most anemic aerial attack in the country. have

That passing attack which has been led by both Tommy Carr and Bryce Underwood this season never fully found its footing. That, in part, led to the firing of their offensive coordinator. In a season devoid of reasons for optimism, there has been at least one bright spot.

Wide receiver JJ Buchanan was a transfer student from Utah, and followed this coaching staff to Ann Arbor to give Michigan a top-tier one-two punch at the top of their wide receiver depth chart.

That has not fully materialized this season, but Buchanan has been a bright spot. He’s tough. He makes contested catches, and he’s consistently found ways back to his quarterback when they’ve been in trouble.

JJ BUCHANAN SCORES HIS 5TH TOUCHDOWN OF THE SEASON



WHAT A CATCH pic.twitter.com/FLP0FRcttw — 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔇𝔢𝔱𝔯𝔬𝔦𝔱 𝔗𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 📰 (@the_det_times) October 31, 2026

On Saturday against Oregon, however, Buchanan left the game with an injury that the CBS broadcast noted caused him to break down in tears. Buchanan was out of the game for an offense that needs all the help it can get.

Now, it turns out that Buchanan is going to miss more than just the rest of the Oregon game.

The Big Blow

JJ Buchanan was trying to make a contested catch on the sideline to give Michigan a first down in the first half against Oregon when he landed hard on his shoulder that caused him to be slow to get up.

Michigan would lose Buchanan for the rest of the game and only be able to muster 71 yards of passing in his absence.

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Kyle Whittingham announced on Monday that Buchanan is likely to miss the rest of the season with the injury that he suffered on Saturday.

Buchanan led the team in receiving at the time of his injury with 646 receiving yards on 40 catches with five touchdowns. He could end the season with the team lead in receiving yards if Andrew Marsh does not have a big final two games, as he has 459 yards on the year.

Those two are the only receivers to have more than 15 catches on the year, and more than 200 yards receiving. This is a significant blow to a passing offense that cannot afford anyone to miss time.

Who Can Step Up?

With Buchanan out of the lineup, the logical question is who is going to take his place. Andrew Marsh leads the team in receptions with 48, and will presumably become a bigger part of the passing offense. Whatever that means.

Salesi Moa and Travis Johnson have both seen increased playing time in the last three games. Moa has a 44-yard reception to his name against Rutgers. Travis Johnson showed some flashes against Michigan State as well.

This will be the case of a young player taking his lumps in live action.

TOMMY CARR TO SALESI MOA FOR 44 YARDS pic.twitter.com/XWIf2tdKMK — Barstool Michigan (@BarstoolUofM) October 31, 2026

Hogan Hansen is not a receiver, but has certainly been Michigan’s best receiving threat as a tight end this season.

The unfortunate reality for the Wolverines is that there are not a lot of good answers for replacing one of their best players.



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