'That's pretty damn cool': Lincoln Riley excited for USC-Michigan matchup in 2024
With the expansion of the Big Ten to the West Coast, several matchups normally reserved for the Rose Bowl will become common for the conference.
One of those matchups of traditional powers occurs in Week 4 of the 2024 college football season, when USC travels to Ann Arbor to battle reigning national champion Michigan in the Trojans' first Big Ten conference game.
"I think, just the college football fan in me, that's pretty damn cool that USC and Michigan are opening up the new Big Ten," USC head coach Lincoln Riley said at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis. "To me, it's no surprise that the Big Ten would pick those two schools and brands to kind of kick this thing off, so I think it's awesome. The coach in me is like, yeah, it's going to be great to go compete against a really good football team. I've always loved coaching on the road, so perfect way to be introduced to the Big Ten."
Michigan and USC have not squared off since 2007 Rose Bowl Game, when the Trojans bested the Wolverines in Pasadena. USC is 6-4 all-time against Michigan, with U-M's last victory coming in the 1989 Rose Bowl, a 22-14 decision. In fact, eight of the 10 all-time meetings between the two schools have occurred in Pasadena. The Wolverines and Trojans played a home-and-home series way back in 1957-58, with Michigan earning wins in Ann Arbor (20-19) and Los Angeles (16-6).
Now, six and a half decades later, Riley and the Trojans are excited to play in Michigan Stadium once again.
"We're looking forward to the game," he said. "I haven't had the chance to coach in many Big Ten venues. I think just Ohio State my first year [at Oklahoma], we got to go there in their the second game, which was fun. This will be another fun one."
Traveling to the Midwest for several conference games in the coming years will be a new challenge for USC to overcome, but Riley is confident the Trojans will adjust to life in the Big Ten. USC's annual rivalry game against Notre Dame, which flips between South Bend, Ind. and Los Angeles, provides a blueprint to follow.
"We've gotten kind of some test runs on this, you know, obviously coming out here to play Notre Dame," Riley said. "It's not a whole lot different in terms of the travel. There's some things in terms of recovery...For us, we're fortunate on the back end because we're going to gain all the hours coming back. The recovery for the opposing teams coming our way and then going east, postgame and preparation for the next game will probably be a little more challenging for them than it is for us.
"Honestly, NFL teams have been doing it forever and do you see anybody in the NFL making a big deal about, 'Oh, my God. The Rams have got to go play the Giants'. I think at some point after this first year it's not going to be a topic. We've got to be aware of it, we've got to do it well but I think if we do it'll be a minimal impact."
Riley also isn't overly concerned about the late-fall weather that the Midwest will throw at the Trojans.
"I've never felt like it was that much of a factor," he said. "I've done the snow games and all the other stuff. Now, I'm not saying if you don't get one like Ohio State-Northwestern [30-50 mile per hour winds]...listen it don't matter where you play that's going to be a challenge no matter what. If you get a driving rainstorm or you play in a blizzard, sure, if you get the crazy extremes that's going to be different for everybody and everybody's going to have to adjust. Again, you've got to go do it, we've got to go prove it, but I just feel like football players go play. I think that's more of an inconvenience for fans than for players."
Michigan and USC shouldn't have much to worry about in mid-September, when the two programs face off for the first time as conference opponents.
