LOOK: JJ McCarthy And Tom Brady Spent Time Together At Fanatics Rookie Event
Wolverines unite! Tom Brady is arguably the greatest football player of all time, while JJ McCarthy is arguably the greatest quarterabck to ever wear the winged helmet. Put the two of them together and you get one hell of a photo op. In Brady's Instagram post below, the GOAT thanks Fanatics and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin for a pretty star-studded event. Rubin, along with seven-time Super Bowl champion Brady and 24-time Grammy Award winner Jay-Z, hosted a luncheon in Los Angeles for six of the top rookies from this year’s NFL Draft, McCarthy indluded.
In the post above, Brady wrote, "I had a great morning with Fanatics and Michael Rubin and some of the future players that will shape our great league. I’ll always cherish the opportunity to talk to these young men who are about to start a monumental chapter of their lives. I would never be in the place I am today without the incredible people and mentors that came into my life at the right time and at the right place. There are too many to mention but I have been blessed in so many ways. I feel we should always use our experiences to help others and 'pay it forward' to see the next generation grow as well. So they can live their dreams and maximize their potential. We talked about life and a little football, but from the tape I’ve been watching I think they have a great opportunity ahead. See you all on the road this year and I can’t wait to watch your progress toward greatness with tremendous determination and discipline! LFG!"
McCarthy has had access to Brady throughout his Michigan career so it's not the first time the two have been linked together. Just before the national championship game earlier this year, then-Michigan head coach Jim harbaugh heaped a ton of praise onto McCarthy.
"I've said it before, but right here, this is the greatest quarterback in University of Michigan—college football history. Got a long way to go to get to get where Tom Brady eventually got to, which is the GOAT," Harbaugh said. "But in a college career there's been nobody at Michigan better than JJ. I know we talk about it an amalgamation of quarterbacks. He is that guy."
Brady heard the quote and emphatically agreed by responding, "No doubt! Go Blue!"
Now, the two are linked once again as a part fo the NFL brotherhood. Of course, McCarthy will be getting his start on the field as Brady gets his start in the booth. Quite a pair of Wolverine signal callers.