Looking back at Jim Harbaugh's incredible accomplishments at Michigan
Jim Harbaugh was a controversial figure in the eyes of many from the moment he returned to Ann Arbor. He may have been the target of more criticism, deserved or not, through his first six years than most coaches receive in a career. However, Harbaugh won the Big Ten and made the CFP in each of his last three years, capping off the 2023 season with a national championship. It is clear that through his eight full seasons, Harbaugh brought Michigan back among the elite names in college football.
With the Sherrone Moore era set to begin tomorrow night, let's take a look back at some of Jim Harbaugh's accomplishments by the numbers during his eight full seasons as head coach, excluding the partial Covid year where all teams played a different number of games.
- From 2021-23, Harbaugh became the first coach in B10 conference history to win three straight outright titles
- Harbaugh helped lead the Wolverines to the most successful season in program history, achieving a perfect 15-0 record during the 2023 season. Michigan's 15 single-season wins are the most in program history, and Michigan became one of just four teams in FBS history to conclude 15-0 with a national title. (Georgia in 2022, LSU in 2019 and Clemson in 2018).
- Michigan won 87 games in those eight full seasons (partial COVID season not included). That was fifth behind Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, and Ohio State.
- Harbaugh-led teams were tied for fifth in playoff appearances (3) behind Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, and Oklahoma. Michigan's three appearances are tied with Georgia.
- Only six teams won at least eight games every year during the Harbaugh era. Along with Michigan, this group consists of Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Iowa, and Ohio State.
- Michigan tied for fourth in most top 15 finishes during this time. Only Alabama, Ohio State, and Clemson had more top 15 finishes.
When all the dust settled and Harbaugh returned to the NFL, he left a legacy as a winner and coach who helped set up Michigan and the new staff for sustained success in the future.
