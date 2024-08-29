Michigan football's Zeke Berry takes lessons from Mike Sainristil into 2024
Michigan redshirt sophomore defensive back Zeke Berry, a former four-star recruit in the 2022 recruiting class, has waited two years for the opportunity he'll have this fall.
The California native had to grow, develop and wait his turn in a loaded secondary that featured talents like Mike Sainristil, Makari Paige, Rod Moore and Keon Sabb over the past two seasons, but he finds himself in line to start at nickelback when Michigan hosts Fresno State in its season-opener on Saturday.
"Patience was something that I struggled with at first, you know, coming in out of high school as a freshman," Berry told MGoBlue's Ed Kengerski. "I just wanted to be out there on the field right now. But, you know, I had to take time and work on myself, whether it was physically or mentally."
Berry has appeared in just four games on defense and another nine on special teams through the first two years of his career, but used the time to learn from the upperclassmen above him, particularly Sainristil.
"I used to watch him at practice all the time and I just would pick his brain after he would come out for a series and asked him questions like, 'What do you see here?', 'How did you see that coming?', 'Where'd you line up, where'd you fit in this?', 'What made you go to this when you seen that motion?' Stuff like that," Berry said. "So, I mean, he was just somebody that I admired, just watching him every day in and out of practice. It was just something that I wanted to take from him and just use it for myself."
After Sainristil was selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Sabb transferred to Alabama and Moore went down with an ACL injury this past spring, Michigan had starting spots to fill throughout its defensive secondary. Berry's patience and preparation paid off this fall when he won the job at nickelback.
"All offseason, I was making sure I was doing everything that I could so I can come out here and have a great camp. Making sure my body was okay, making sure I was eating better and stretching," Berry said.
While the redshirt sophomore is expected to make his first career collegiate start this Saturday, he said the nerves haven't set in quite yet.
"No butterflies right now, but when we get on the field, I feel like it'll come and hit me," he said. "But, when that first play starts, after that I'll be ready."
