Chargers sign former Michigan Wolverine recruited by Jim Harbaugh
Jim Harbaugh's days at Michigan may be over, but that doesn't mean he's done coaching some former Wolverines. In his first year with the Chargers, Harbaugh helped lead the effort to bring in Michigan wideout Cornelius Johnson, LB Junior Colson, RB Hassan Haskins, and more. And with free agency well underway, Harbaugh is now bringing another former Wolverine to Los Angeles - Benjamin St-Juste.
Part of Michigan's 2017 recruiting class, St-Juste appeared in 12 games during his freshman season, contributing on special teams and cornerback. He finished that freshman season with three tackles, earning his first varsity letter with the Wolverines. During his sophomore season, St-Juste received a medical redshirt as he suffered a hamstring injury that would prevent him from seeing the field.
He ended up transferring to Minnesota prior to the 2019 season. where he put together his best collegiate season. In his first year with the Golden Gophers, St-Juste finished the year with 45 tackles and 10 passes defended.
St-Juste was drafted by the Washington Commanders in the third round (No. 74 overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft, and he made his NFL debut in the opening game against the Los Angeles Chargers. But his career with the Commanders never quite took off, as he bounced around different positions and battled through a series of injuries.
Looking for a fresh start, the former Wolverines is now headed to Los Angeles for an interesting reunion with his former head coach, Jim Harbaugh.
It makes for an interesting reunion because St-Juste's departure from Ann Arbor wasn't necessarily a smooth one. In fact, he was pretty open about his negative feelings on how it all went down at Michigan.
"What I've figured out now that I'm older, why I was forced to medically retire, is because when I signed that paper, they was never planning on getting me back on the team," St-Juste said. "Basically, when I signed that paper they took my scholarship, they gave it to somebody else and they made me think, 'Hey, go through the process, pass all the tests and then we'll get you back on the team.' They already moved on. My locker was already clean. I couldn't even access the facility. I had to sit in the stands to watch the games, my teammates, my friends play."
