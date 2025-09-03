Michigan and Oklahoma set for 'blue-blood' clash in primetime, top-20 showdown
It may be the Wolverines' first trip to Norman, but Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore is returning to familiar territory this weekend as his team takes the field for a primetime showdown against the Oklahoma Sooners. Moore played on the offensive line for the Sooners from 2006 to 2007 during his college career, and now, nearly two decades later, he returns — this tie as the head coach of one of the biggest brands in college football.
For Moore, this weekend's matchup between Michigan and Oklahoma represents everything that makes college football special: two blue-blood programs going head-to-head under the lights on national television.
"I think it's awesome for the sport," Moore said. "It's a blessing to be the head coach at Michigan and to coach on this stage...and to coach against a program like Oklahoma. Obviously, having played there, there's a lot of love and respect for it, and I think Brent [Venables] would probably say the same thing. Two blue-blood programs playing in a night game on ABC, on College Gameday — that's what college football is all about."
Michigan will be looking for its first road win over the season. The Wolverines will also be looking for their first-ever win over Oklahoma, as well as their first true road win over an SEC opponent in program history. Both teams come into the highly anticipated matchup at 1-0 and are eager to make a statement in this top-20 clash. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm ET on ABC.
