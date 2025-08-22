Bryce Underwood's NIL payments revealed, trails Carson Beck, tied with Drew Allar
Michigan freshman phenom Bryce Underwood turned 18 on August 19th. On his birthday, the best running back in the country, Savion Hiter, chose Michigan as his school. A pretty solid birthday present. Especially for a young man that pretty much has the world at his feet. On3 recently released a report that shows Underwood is set to earn $3 million this year through NIL. I have a sneaky suspicion that number is not capturing all of the revenue streams the young talented quarterback has at his disposal.
Even if that number is spot on, it is quite a feat for the young man. He finds himself in the top echelon of quarterbacks, alongside super seniors like Penn State's Drew Allar and Miami's Carson Beck. Underwood has yet to throw a meaningful pass in the college ranks, and he is dominating the NIL scene.
Underwood's teammates have all said he handles himself like a true pro, and none of his success seems to have tainted that. For his birthday, the 18-year-old Underwood gifted all of his teammates with Beats by Dre Michigan-themed headphones. It appears he understands his position is not common and he is using it to positively affect those around him who may not be as fortunate. Headphones are a small token. He has also gifted his parents' cars and given to a janitor from his high school who was influential in his life.
