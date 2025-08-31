Wolverine Digest

Three game balls following Michigan's game one win over New Mexico

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore fires up the student section during warm up ahead of the New Mexico game
Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore fires up the student section during warm up ahead of the New Mexico game
Michigan handled its business in the 2025 home opener against New Mexico's Lobos. They did not suffer any injuries, controlled most of the game, and defended The Big House. There were quite a few big-time plays and players in the game, but here are my three "Game Balls" following the 34-17 win in Ann Arbor.

1. Bryce Underwood, QB

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) makes a pass against running back Justice Haynes (22)

Underwood came to Ann Arbor with higher expectations than any player I can recall who committed to the maize and blue. The anticipation grew every day as the clock ticked down and Underwood locked in the starting role a week before game one. Underwood did not disappoint. He finished 21 for 31 with 251 yards passing and a beautiful touchdown toss to tight end Marlin Klein. He looked poised and in control the entire game. The Underwood Era has begun, and it started with a bang.

2. Justice Haynes, RB

Michigan running back Justice Haynes (22) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown against New Mexico

Michigan players, coaches, and insiders have been saying for months that Haynes is a special player. He has home run potential every time he touches the ball. That potential came to light early against New Mexico as he busted off a long touchdown run to open the scoring for the Wolverines. He did not stop there and finished his first game at Michigan with three touchdowns. I fully expect Jordan Marshall to bounce back from a subpar performance, but Haynes looks like he is the main threat in the Wolverine backfield after game one.

3. Brandyn Hillman, CB

Michigan defensive back Brandyn Hillman (6) intercepts a pass intended for New Mexico wide receiver Michael Buckley (17)

Hillman feels like he may be the heart and soul of this highly touted Michigan defense. He lays bone-crushing hits on opposing players, is animated on the field, and sacrifices his body for the team with reckless abandon. He finished game one with five tackles and an interception. Some of those tackles made the 110,000 Big House attendees cringe in unison. Hillman is only going to get better as the season continues, and he gets more reps.

