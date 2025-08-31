How the NCAA can fix its targeting problem by looking to the NBA as a model
Michigan kicked off its 2025 season with a dominating win over New Mexico. While there were signs of rust and a need for players to gel and learn the system a bit better, overall, it was a great game, and the Wolverines looked to be in charge for most of the game. Freshman phenom Bryce Underwood managed the game well, looked poised, and had complete control of the huddle. Most fans expected a Michigan win, and many, including me, may have already been looking forward to next week's clash against the Oklahoma Sooners.
Unfortunately, within the win against New Mexico, there was a massive loss. Michigan linebacker Jaishawn Barham was hit with a questionable targeting call against the Lobos quarterback, Jack Layne, early in the second half. Barham crushed Layne, causing a fumble which he scooped and scored on. Upon review, the refs decided that the play was targeting, ejected Barham, and subjected him to missing the first half of next week's marquee matchup against the Sooners.
The hit itself may meet the loose parameters of targeting, as the two players' helmets did collide. Was there malicious intent? Absolutely not. You have two players going full speed in a contact sport, and their helmets collided. Was it ejection worthy? Not even close. But how can the NCAA adjust its method of dealing with targeting?
I propose looking at the NBA. In an attempt to clean up some of the hard fouls that they were dealing with, the NBA leadership began addressing them as flagrant one or flagrant two. Flagrant one involves unnecessary contact, like the Barham hit. It was helmet-to-helmet, but it would not fit flagrant two. Two is superfluous contact with a malicious intent. A flagrant one would result in a 15-yard penalty, resulting in an automatic first down, and would count as one of a player's personal fouls that contribute to a later ejection if they accumulate another one. A flagrant two targeting would result in the same penalties, followed by ejection, and potentially missing the next game.
Football is a contact sport played by young men who fly around at incredible speeds and are essentially auditioning for the NFL with every collegiate game they play in. Hard-hitting and big-play making draws the attention of scouts. The NCAA needs to understand the nature of the game and make a rule change that addresses the intent of a hit, not just lumping them all together with a blanket punishment.
MORE: Analyzing game one of the Bryce Underwood Era at Michigan
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -