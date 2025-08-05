Michigan's Bryce Underwood headlines Top 10 list ahead of 2025 season
There's no shortage of true freshman talent that can make a big impact in 2025, but Michigan QB Bryce Underwood tops the list. On Tuesday, PFF College released its Top 10 list of freshmen to know ahead of the 2025 season, and Bryce Underwood landed at No. 1.
Underwood, who was the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, is the projected starter at QB for the Wolverines this fall. Here's what PFF had to say about Underwood's place at No. 1 among all true freshmen:
"Underwood has elite physical tools, from his arm talent to mobility, and was the first ever true freshman to be featured on the cover of the EA College Football video game. He had a 50-4 career record in high school with two state championships and broke the Michigan high school record for career passing yards and touchdowns. He’s expected to be the savior of the Wolverines’ program and should start Week 1 under center. Underwood enters Ann Arbor with some of the most hype ever seen for an incoming true freshman."
It's hard to argue against any of that, particularly when it comes to the hype surrounding Underwood. His flip from LSU to Michigan was one of the biggest stories of last year's college football news cycle, along with the reported $10 million NIL deal it took to make it happen. There was definitely hype with former five-star Michigan QB JJ McCarthy, but even that doesn't seem to match the hype when it comes to Underwood.
Part of the excitement from the Michigan fanbase is likely due to the fact that they were treated to one of the country's worst passing attacks last season. The Wolverines cycled through three different starting QBs, and none of them were able to find much success. Those struggles forced head coach Sherrone Moore to take an aggressive approach in keeping Underwood home, along with hiring a new offensive coordinator (Chip Lindsey) who could help elevate the offense to a championship level.
When the season kicks off in a few weeks, there's no question that Underwood will be one of the most closely watched players in the nation. If he lives up to the hype and performs as well as many think he can, the Wolverines should be right back in the College Football Playoff hunt.
