Michigan's Bryce Underwood surprises high school security guard with new car
Although the current state of NIL doesn't have the best reputation, there are certainly some great things that are happening because of it. On Thursday, Michigan QB Bryce Underwood shared an example of how NIL can be used to make a positive impact on those around you. In a video posted to his Twitter/X account, Underwood can be seen giving a brand new car away to his high school security guard at Belleville, Mych Darty.
Underwood sat down for an interview with Darty and believed it was just going to be a discussion about his relationship with the star QB. But Underwood had other ideas, and as you can see in the video below, it led to an incredible moment.
"The difference he made for the athletes here, honestly," Underwood said when asked why he picked Darty. "Whenever we needed somebody to lean on, he was there. Whenever we needed to get out of class for a mental break or anything like that, he was there.
"He really cares and you can tell. He shows that through anybody and everybody. No matter what they did, no matter who they are."
During the interview, Underwood and Darty discussed the first time they met and the bond that they share. The video then transitions to Underwood and Darty sitting in a brand new SUV, where Underwood informs his former high school security guard that the vehicle is his.
