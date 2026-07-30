Kyle Whittingham Backs Bryce Underwood's Confidence, Sets the Stage for Michigan's Run Game

There is no shortage of talking points when it comes to Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood. Not only was he the top player in the 2025 class, but his freshman season was full of up and down moments.

Despite struggles on the field, Underwood remains as confident as they come. Just weeks ago, Underwood said he wants to show the world this season what he believes. Which is that he's the best player to ever come out of Michigan.

During Big Ten Media Days on Thursday, head coach Kyle Whittingham was asked what he thought of his star quarterback saying that. For Whittingham, he's behind Underwood and if that's how he believes, he's right on board with him saying it.

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"Yeah, I think you want your quarterback to be confident and if that's his belief and feel, that's great," Whittingham said during Big Ten Media Days. "I mean, I have no problem with that. It may be in his best interest maybe to not to put that pressure on himself in that way, but Bryce is a very confident young man.

"He's obviously very successful in high school. I'm not sure if he was meeting the best player from the state of Michigan or from the University. I didn't really talk in detail about it. I just know that the players respect him. They voted him team captain by a landslide. It wasn't even close and so he's got their respect and he's got a lot of confidence in himself and I really can't say that that was a big deal to me."

Whittingham candid on Underwood's progression

Fans were excited to see Underwood in Jason Beck's offense during the spring game, but coming out of the game, fans were less than pleased. However, on Thursday, Whittingham wanted to make sure everyone realized that the spring game was not indicative of Underwood's progression.

There are still things the former five-star needs to clean up, but Whittingham said he and Beck have been pleased with the results, and they are still planning on using Underwood's legs as a weapon. Last year, Utah quarterback Devon Dampier was second on the team in rushing, and he expects to see similar things with Underwood.

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"We as coaches, and in particular Coach Jason Beck, our coordinator, feel very good about where he is," Whittingham said. "He's got some more things that we've got to work on, but he's cleaned up some of the footwork in the pocket, his read progressions, pocket presence. And one thing about Bryce as well, he does a really good job of throwing accurate balls on the move.

"So we've got to make sure we, as coaches, structure that in and, you know, change the launch point for him and, and also involve him in the run game. He's a very capable runner. And so a lot of what we did with Devon Dampier last year in Utah is what you're gonna see Bryce do in some of those things this year."

Adding Underwood's legs is a new dynamic

Bryce Underwood wants to be a pocket passer, but he is a dual-threat quarterback and it's something Sherrone Moore refused to utilize last season. Moore was on record saying if he was going to allow Underwood to run, then he needed a capable backup.

But that's taking away from Underwood's strengths, and that's not what the new staff is going to do. Jason Beck is going to use Underwood's legs as a weapon, and he has a chance to shine when utilized properly.

Utah had the No. 2 rushing attack last year under Beck, and if the Wolverines can get more out of Underwood's legs, pairing with the two-headed monster in the backfield, then Michigan's run game is set to surge in 2026.