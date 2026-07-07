In the two years under Sherrone Moore as the Wolverines' head coach, Michigan ranked 113th in 2024 and 69th in 2025 in scoring offense. The maize and blue had a quarterback problem in 2024, rotating through three different quarterbacks. Then in 2025, Michigan brought in Bryce Underwood, but the five-star freshman lacked a position coach and was left on an island.

Jason Beck comes to Ann Arbor as the Wolverines' new offensive coordinator and he looks to put his blueprint on the program. Last season, in Beck's lone year at Utah, the Utes had the No. 4 scoring offense in the nation, scoring 41.3 points per game.

Beck has a clear idea of what his offense is going to look like in 2026.

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"This offense is all about who are our best players, and we refer to it as a circle of trust," Beck said. "Who are the guys that they know what to do, they can get their job done, they can make plays, because it's all about scoring points to win games. We want to be balanced. We want to be dynamic.

"We want to attack the opponent, but it's all about who's going to score points to win games. We want to find our identity. Who are our best players that we're putting out on the field, and what do they do best, and be able to mold and adapt the offense for that."

It takes everyone for the offense to excel

Utah had the second-best rushing offense a year ago, averaging over 266 yards per game on the ground. But the Utes could sling the ball around, too. Beck revealed that when he first got into coaching, he primarily worked with the quarterback position.

Now, as the offensive coordinator, he has to find the best players to start, who will make the ship sail. But he also knows what he wants to see in each personnel group when his offense takes the field in 2026.

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"When we're looking at the quarterback, what we want is a guy who takes the other 10 people on the field with him, and just makes everything better," said Beck. "We can play with a lot of different receiver skill sets, and it really comes down to just being able to make plays, and then block for your teammates. So anytime the ball comes to you, if you're targeted, you're able to win at a high rate, and then when you don't have the ball, you're working hard to block and help your teammates.

"Every time you get the ball, you're making something happen, not letting that first guy tackle you. It all starts up front with the O-line, and just their toughness, physicality, and more athletic that they can be pulling, just helps us to be more explosive, and more dynamic. We know how to throw the ball to the tight end, and to be able to work from the inside out. Are they going to cover them with safeties? Are they going to cover them with linebackers?"

Fans will get to see what Beck's offense is all about on Sept. 5 when Michigan hosts Western Michigan.

"I look at coaching as teaching. You're fortunate to work with these players who love what they're doing and so you just want to teach them, develop them, and help them become the very best they can."



Leading the Blue » @Coach_Beck7#GoBlue | @UMCreditUnion pic.twitter.com/WRgW2oSZz8 — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) June 9, 2026