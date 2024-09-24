Update: Michigan CB Will Johnson's injury
Michigan's All-American cornerback Will Johnson exited the second half of the Wolverines' win over USC with an injury, but early signs suggest that it's not a serious issue.
Speaking at his postgame press conference, Sherrone Moore explained that Will Johnson could have returned to the game after taking a break from the field to get evaluated by the U-M medical personnel. "Yeah, he came back and he could have went back in," Moore said. "But we held him. So he's in a good place."
Moore also spoke on the topic during a Michigan radio broadcast, where he provided additional information. "He's doing okay," Moore said. "He's good. He went in, got examined just to make sure nothing was wrong. And he came back, he could have went back in. But he's doing well."
On that same radio show, Johnson also indicated that it's nothing serious. "Yeah, I'm all good," Johnson said. "Everything has been good."
Prior to exiting Saturday's game, Johnson provided one of the best plays of the day. The Trojan's came within one score of the Wolverines in the third quarter and started driving, looking for the their second touchdown of the quarter. Three plays into the drive DB Will Johnson shot in front of a short pass from Trojan QB Miller Moss and took it all the way back for a pick six.
With that play, Johnson set a new Michigan record for the most career pick-six's. It also gave the Wolverines their only points of the second half until a game winning rushing touchdown from RB Kalel Mullings with less than a minute to go in the 4th quarter.
