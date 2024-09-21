Wolverine Digest

Injury Report: Michigan football TE Colston Loveland 'Out' vs. USC

The status of tight end Colston Loveland and others revealed ahead of Michigan's matchup with USC...

Michigan tight end Colston Loveland (18) fails to makes a catch against Texas defensive back Jaylon Guilbeau (3) for a two point conversion during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, September 7, 2024.
Michigan tight end Colston Loveland (18) fails to makes a catch against Texas defensive back Jaylon Guilbeau (3) for a two point conversion during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, September 7, 2024.
As No. 18 Michigan makes final preparations for today's showdown with No. 11 USC, the Big Ten Conference has released availability reports on both teams.

Tight end Colston Loveland, who left last week's game against Arkansas State with an upper body injury, has been ruled 'Out' for today's game against the Trojans. Loveland leads Michigan in both receptions (19) and receiving yards (187) on the season, and is one of the best players in all of college football. His absence will put added pressure on new starting quarterback Alex Orji and a Wolverines' offense that has struggled mightily through the first three weeks.

Michigan Wolverines football availability report — Week 4 /

In addition to Loveland, Michigan will also be without freshman running back/returner Jordan Marshall, defensive backs Jaden Mangham, Micah Pollard and Rod Moore and special teamer Jason Hewlett. Graduate senior quarterback Jack Tuttle remains 'Questionable' for the third consecutive week, while linebacker Jimmy Rolder is also 'Questionable' for the Wolverines.

After being listed as 'Questionable' last week against Arkansas State, wide receiver Tyler Morris is back to full health for Michigan. The junior did not record a catch against the Red Wolves, but caught five passes for 32 yards in the first two games of the year.

On the other side of the field, USC enters the game relatively healthy, with only reserve offensive lineman Micah Banuelos and Kilian O'Connor listed as 'Out' for the Trojans. Kickoff between Michigan and USC is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET, with CBS carrying the broadcast.

USC Trojans football availability report vs. Michigan
USC Trojans football availability report — Week 4 /

