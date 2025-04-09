Michigan could lose staffer who was key in the Bryce Underwood commitment
When Sherrone Moore posted his open General Manager position, he had no clue that he would hit an absolute home run with his hiring of Sean Magee. Magee is a former Naval Officer and graduate of the Naval Academy. His ties to Michigan go back to the 2017-21 seasons where he served in a role that included oversight and direction of the football program specializing in player personnel, football operations, and the administration budget for football activities. In addition to those duties, Magee was selected to be the programs NFL liaison.
He returned to Michigan in 2024 and utilized his military analysis skillset to revamp the programs name, image, and likeness (NIL) playbook. That change in culture and thought process was critical to flipping five-star QB Bryce Underwood. However, there are reports that Magee may be headed back to his alma mater to fill the athletic director position.
Losing Magee would be a major blow to the football and its recruiting efforts. He's been seen alongside many of the coaches during recruiting visits and duplicating his influence will be a tall task. The good news is Magee has already righted the ship and set the program on the right course.
Coach Moore, if needed, will have to replace him with someone who understands the new vision, resources, and blueprint that led to the successful flipping of Underwood and the development of a top 10 class in 2025.
