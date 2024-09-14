Michigan defeats Arkansas State, Improves to 2-1
In this story:
After a lackluster performance against Texas last weekend, Michigan returned to the Big House on Saturday in hopes of getting back on track against Arkansas State. The Wolverines cruised to a 28-18 victory over the Red Wolves, improving to 2-1. Although there were some bright spots from Michigan's win on Saturday, there are also some concerns that remain after three weeks.
Here are some noteworthy stats from Saturday's game:
Passing
- Senior Davis Warren was 11-of-14 for 122 yards through the air. His three misfires resulted in three interceptions.
- Junior Alex Orji was 2-of-4 for 12 yards and 1 touchdown through air. Orji also added 27 yards rushing on 3 carries.
Rushing
- Veteran Kalel Mullings finished with a career-high 153 yards and 2 touchdowns on 15 attempts. Mullings averaged a whopping 10.2 yards per carry.
- Senior Donovan Edwards finished with 82 yards and 1 touchdown on 17 attempts.
Receiving
- Tight end Marlin Klein led all receivers with 3 receptions for 43 yards
- Sophomore Fredrick Moore added 3 receptions for 38 yards
- Junior Colston Loveland also hauled in 3 receptions for 30 yards
- Tight end Hogan Hansen had the only touchdown reception of the afternoon
Defense
- The Michigan defense held Arkansas State to 58 rushing yards, while allowing 222 yards through the air.
- After giving up three consecutive third down plays on the first offensive drive for the Red Wolves, the Wolverines settled in and held Arkansas State to 7-of-18 on third down conversions.
- Linebackers Jaishawn Barham and Ernest Hausmann notched a team-high 7 tackles each, while Hausmann added a sack.
- Cornerback Aamir Hall had a team-high 2 pass breakups
- Defensive back Markai Paige notched the only interception on the afternoon
The Michigan Wolverines now turn their attention to another home contest against No. 11 USC next Saturday. That game is scheduled for 3:30 pm ET on CBS/Paramount+.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
Published