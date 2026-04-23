Michigan Looks to Extend Its Elite NFL Pipeline in 2026 NFL Draft

The day has finally arrived — it's almost time for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michigan likely won't have anyone selected in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, but the Wolverines should have plenty of names called on Day 2 and Day 3 of the draft. On Friday night, rounds two and three will be underway, and then Saturday will conclude the draft with rounds four through seven taking place in Pittsburgh.

In recent years, the Wolverines have had a plethora of players picked in the draft on a yearly basis. Back in 2024, Michigan set a program record of 13 players being drafted. Of course, star quarterback J.J. McCarthy was the headliner of the draft class, going No. 10 overall to the Minnesota Vikings.

But it's not just the 2020s where Michigan has seen a high number of draft picks. Since the year 2000, the Wolverines have had 135 players selected in the NFL Draft, which is the seventh-most of any collegiate program.

Michigan should add a valued number to the list this weekend

As mentioned before, Michigan probably won't have a first-round pick, which will be the first time since the 2018 NFL Draft — where the Wolverines only had two total draft picks.

But there is a good chance of Michigan having multiple players go on Day 2 and even more go on Day 3. The Wolverines have eight players invited to the NFL Combine, which means all eight have a fighter's chance of getting selected during the NFL Draft. Plus, there are a few players who weren't invited to the Combine, who also have a fighter's chance of being selected.

Who has a chance of being drafted?

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The first two players off the board for Michigan will likely be edge rushers, Derrick Moore and Jaishawn Barham. Moore quietly had a fantastic season for Michigan, recording 10 sacks, being one of the top pass rushers in the Big Ten Conference. Barham moved to edge this season after starring at linebacker in his first three seasons of college football. But Barham projects at edge in the NFL and while he is raw — the ceiling is very high.

Linebacker Jimmy Rolder and interior defensive lineman Rayshaun Benny will also get a call this weekend — possibly as the No. 3 and No. 4 Wolverines off the board. Rolder led Michigan in tackles this season and Benny was stout for the Wolverines against the run.

Tight end Marlin Klein is also expected to go, along with wide receiver Donaven McCulley, fullback Max Bredeson, and kicker Dominic Zvada.