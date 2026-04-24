Michigan's Edge Depth After Derrick Moore Goes No. 44 Overall in 2026 NFL Draft
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Michigan edge rusher Derrick Moore was the first Michigan player off the board in the 2026 NFL Draft. Moore was selected No. 44 overall by the Detroit Lions in the draft.
Moore played four seasons at Michigan, where he really stood out amongst the rest in his final year with the Wolverines. Moore came to the Maize and Blue as a four-star recruit in the 2022 class, where he had to bide his time before seeing extensive playing time.
Moore was a part of Michigan's 2023 national title team — he was on the field for the final play of the game against Alabama in the Rose Bowl. In 2024, Moore was a full-time starter, but struggled to finish sacks. However, this past season, Moore put it all together and quietly became one of the best pass rushers in the Big Ten.
The Wolverines had one of the top pass rushers, as Moore had 10 sacks in his final season with Michigan. Moore was also a three-time All-Big Ten selection during his three seasons in Ann Arbor.
With Moore off to the NFL, let's review what the Wolverines' edge rushing room looks like.
Edge rushers should remain a top position for Michigan
The Wolverines won't have Moore, Jaishawn Barham, or TJ Guy this upcoming season — Michigan's top three edge rushers from last year — but the Wolverines might have an even better unit in 2026.
But it will all center around Utah transfer John Henry Daley. The 2025 All-American comes to Michigan after following Kyle Whittingham, but Daley suffered an Achilles injury, which won't allow him to participate until June 1 with Michigan.
If Daley is back to full strength, the Wolverines instantly have one of the best edge rushers in the country, and Michigan has complements to go alongside him.
Cameron Brandt, Dominic Nichols, and Nate Marshall will all play big roles this season. Both Nichols (one sack) and Brandt (0.5 sack) made noise this past season, while Marshall was playing through his true freshman season.
During the Spring Game, Marshall looked polished and made starting lineman Evan Link miss during the game. Marshall won't start this season — not at first, at least — but he will play a big role.
Lugard Edokpayi and incoming five-star Carter Meadows could also see run. Edokpayi is a mammoth of a lineman and super athletic. He has close to a 7' wing span and Michigan would love to play him if he's ready.
Let's take a look at the projected edge depth chart:
- Starters: John Henry Daley and Cameron Brandt
- Backups: Dominic Nichols and Nate Marshall
- Rotation: Lugard Edokpayi and Carter Meadows
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Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI during the 2025 football season. Trent also serves as the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI. His other bylines have appeared on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.Follow @trentknoop