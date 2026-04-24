Michigan's Edge Depth After Derrick Moore Goes No. 44 Overall in 2026 NFL Draft

Michigan edge rusher Derrick Moore was the first Michigan player off the board in the 2026 NFL Draft. Moore was selected No. 44 overall by the Detroit Lions in the draft.

Moore played four seasons at Michigan, where he really stood out amongst the rest in his final year with the Wolverines. Moore came to the Maize and Blue as a four-star recruit in the 2022 class, where he had to bide his time before seeing extensive playing time.

Moore was a part of Michigan's 2023 national title team — he was on the field for the final play of the game against Alabama in the Rose Bowl. In 2024, Moore was a full-time starter, but struggled to finish sacks. However, this past season, Moore put it all together and quietly became one of the best pass rushers in the Big Ten.

The Wolverines had one of the top pass rushers, as Moore had 10 sacks in his final season with Michigan. Moore was also a three-time All-Big Ten selection during his three seasons in Ann Arbor.

With Moore off to the NFL, let's review what the Wolverines' edge rushing room looks like.

Edge rushers should remain a top position for Michigan

The Wolverines won't have Moore, Jaishawn Barham, or TJ Guy this upcoming season — Michigan's top three edge rushers from last year — but the Wolverines might have an even better unit in 2026.

But it will all center around Utah transfer John Henry Daley. The 2025 All-American comes to Michigan after following Kyle Whittingham, but Daley suffered an Achilles injury, which won't allow him to participate until June 1 with Michigan.

If Daley is back to full strength, the Wolverines instantly have one of the best edge rushers in the country, and Michigan has complements to go alongside him.

Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Cameron Brandt, Dominic Nichols, and Nate Marshall will all play big roles this season. Both Nichols (one sack) and Brandt (0.5 sack) made noise this past season, while Marshall was playing through his true freshman season.

During the Spring Game, Marshall looked polished and made starting lineman Evan Link miss during the game. Marshall won't start this season — not at first, at least — but he will play a big role.

Lugard Edokpayi and incoming five-star Carter Meadows could also see run. Edokpayi is a mammoth of a lineman and super athletic. He has close to a 7' wing span and Michigan would love to play him if he's ready.

Let's take a look at the projected edge depth chart:

Starters: John Henry Daley and Cameron Brandt

John Henry Daley and Cameron Brandt Backups : Dominic Nichols and Nate Marshall

: Dominic Nichols and Nate Marshall Rotation: Lugard Edokpayi and Carter Meadows