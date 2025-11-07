Michigan flips key offensive lineman from 2026 class

BREAKING: Class of 2026 OT Tommy Fraumann has Flipped his Commitment from Miami of Ohio to Michigan, he tells me for @rivals⁰⁰The 6’8 250 OT had been Committed to the Redhawks since April



“Back to where it all began”⁰⁰https://t.co/7moYpur8sT pic.twitter.com/OPI5JZi1Vn