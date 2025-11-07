Michigan flips key offensive lineman from 2026 class
Michigan football landed another recruit to its 2026 class. On Friday morning, Tommy Fraumann announced he will be heading to Ann Arbor next fall.
The 6-7, 250lb. offensive tackle is ranked No. 34 in the state of Illinois and No. 101 at his position in the nation. Fraumann attends Loyola Academy in Wilmette, Ill.
Fraumann originally committed to Miami (Ohio) in April of 2025. Fraumann received multiple offers from various MAC schools, as well as Oregon State, Florida Atlantic and Massachusetts.
The Wolverines brought Fraumann on campus for an official visit on Oct. 18, when Michigan took down No. 24 Washington in The Big House.
“The environment was absolutely amazing,” Fraumann told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong. “Playing for coach (Sherrone) Moore and the Wolverines would be an absolute dream since I’ve been going to the games my whole life.”
Fraumann was born into a Michigan family, as both of his parents graduated from UofM. His father, Bob, played football for the Wolverines while his mother was a captain on the women’s basketball team.
The Wolverines now have 23 commits in its 2026 recruiting class.