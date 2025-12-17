Virginia Tech, Penn State after top Michigan football commit

Following Michigan firing second-year head coach Sherrone Moore for cause, there will be plenty of schools trying to poach the Wolverines' current roster and Michigan's future recruits. That's the case of four-star QB Peter Bourque.

The Marion (MA) Tabor Academy prospect committed to Michigan back on August 11 in the 2027 class. But that was with Moore as the head coach, and the Wolverines are searching for their next head coach, but both Penn State and Virginia Tech are trying to get into the mix before that happens.

Bourque picked Michigan over Penn State in his initial commitment to the Wolverines. It was James Franklin who was the coach of the Nittany Lions, and now that Franklin is with Va Tech, it makes sense that he's reaching back out to the four-star QB. As for Penn State, Matt Campbell's new head is also making a run at Bourque and re-offered him under the new staff.

Scouting report on Bourque

According to the Composite, Bourque is the No. 85 prospect in the 2027 class and the sixth-best QB. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound gunslinger could theoretically come to Ann Arbor and sit one season behind Bryce Underwood before getting the chance to start as a redshirt freshman,

With Bourque being a '27 prospect, there is plenty of time for him to make a decision, but a lot will stem from what happens in Michigan. Who does the Wolverines hire as their new head coach and does he keep most of the staff together, or bring his own guys in.

To see more on what Bourque brings to the table, here is 247Sports' scouting report on him.

"Towering pocket passer with a live arm that has turned heads with his exit velocity, release points and ball placement. Will head to college with a little more seasoning than others after electing to reclassify and move back a year. That gained maturity constantly shows up on tape as he’s a decisive thrower that limits risks. Sees the field well and will let route concepts develop while coordinating a modern pro-style attack. Rips tight spirals to the second and third levels with ease and has proven to be extremely efficient working off play-action. Grew up playing lacrosse and those movement skills translate over to the gridiron as he will climb away from pressure and step into throws. Not one that’s afraid to embrace contact. Hasn’t faced the highest-level of competition in New England, but has delivered in key moments, which counts. Should be viewed as a potential multi-year starter at the Power Four level that can challenge defense vertically."