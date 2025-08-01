Michigan surges late in battle with Ole Miss for 4-star defender
With a major recruiting decision just 24 hours away, Michigan is firmly in the mix for one of the nation's top defensive prospects. Four-star linebacker Anthony Davis, a Georgia native, is set to announce his college decision this Saturday, choosing from a final group that includes Alabama, Auburn, Michigan, and Ole Miss.
Rated as the No. 20 linebacker in the 2026 class by Rivals, Davis has drawn heavy interest from SEC programs—but Michigan isn't backing down. According to Rivals' recruiting analyst Chad Simmons, the Wolverines have made a strong late push and are now a serious contender.
Davis made an official visit to Ann Arbor this spring, and that visit reportedly made a strong impression. Michigan's staff has continued its pursuit of Davis since then, and the Wolverines have built some strong momentum heading into decision day on Saturday.
Despite that late push, Ole Miss remains the favorite heading into the weekend. The Rebels have been in steady contact with Davis and have built a strong relationship. With Oxford much closer to home than Ann Arbor, proximity could play a key role in Davis' final decision.
While the expectation is that Davis will stay in SEC territory, Michigan has positioned itself as the dark horse in this race and has a legitimate shot to win this recruiting battle.
