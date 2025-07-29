Michigan among frontrunners for nation's No. 1 QB — again
The Michigan Wolverines are in the hunt for the nation's top quarterback in the 2027 recruiting class—Elijah Haven.
The 6-4, 205-pound QB is rated as the top QB in the nation and the No. 15 overall prospect for the 2027 class, according to Rivals' latest rankings. Given his ranking, it should come as no surprise that he's receiving offers from the top programs across the country, and Michigan is squarely in the mix.
Speaking with Rivals recruiting insider Steve Wiltfong, Haven's father provided insight into the programs currently leading in his son's recruitment. Along with Michigan, Haven is receiving a strong push from Florida, LSU, Alabama, and Ohio State.
When it comes to Michigan, Haven's father told Wiltfong that the Wolverines' tradition of success is appealing, along with the fact that there are good relationships with both Sherrone Moore and Bryce Underwood.
“Michigan is in the National Championship picture every year,” Haven’s father told Wiltfong. “Winning is important to him. He wants to not only go get developed but have a chance to win. Coach (Sherrone) Moore is cool. Michigan is also in the Big Ten. You’re playing big-time football.
They’re intriguing with Bryce (Underwood) being the guy now. Elijah’s game is not really the same but they do share similar qualities. The couple times we’ve been there Bryce has been real cool and they’ve exchanged numbers.”
Haven plans to take visits throughout the fall, and there's still plenty of time left in this recruiting battle. But for Michigan, showcasing a new offense with OC Chip Lindsey and QB Bryce Underwood leading the way should help in painting a clear picture of what's possible in Ann Arbor. If Michigan can show that it's turning a corner with its offense, one that is far more friendly to QB production, a guy like Haven will undoubtedly take notice.