2022 Four-Star Safety Kamari Ramsey Excited By Offer From 'Powerhouse' Michigan

In the 2022 class, Michigan holds a strong commitment from Essexville (Mich.) Garber athlete Alex VanSumeren, and the U-M staff is looking for other prospects to join the fold. One such recruit is Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon safety Kamari Ramsey, who is an early four-star in the '22 cycle.

Ramsey, who checks in at 6-1 and 193 pounds, picked up his U-M offer just over one year ago, and the instinctive, cerebral defensive back spoke about his interest in the Wolverines program.

“I was excited,” Ramsey told Wolverine Digest. “They're a very good program. Jim Harbaugh is a very good coach. He has NFL experience, so he knows what it takes. They're just a great program and a powerhouse, so I was very excited.”

Despite living on the west coast, Ramsey is quite familiar with Coach Harbaugh's resume, which includes stints with the San Francisco 49ers and the Stanford Cardinal.

“I've learned just being a football fan, you know a lot about Michigan and what they bring to the table,” Ramsey said. “I learned more throughout the year too.”

So far, Ramsey has landed offers from 15 programs. Schools such as Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Texas and USC populate Ramsey's offer sheet, and that list is sure to reach the 20s before too long.

“I could definitely see myself playing somewhere on the east or in the middle of America,” Ramsey said. “For me, it's about finding the best fit. It's not really so much about being close to home. Of course, you'd want to be close to home because it's near your family, but at the same time you have to find what's best for you.”

In the process of finding out what school is the best fit, Ramsey is planning on visiting Michigan, Ohio State, USC, Oregon, Arizona State and Washington as soon as he can. Currently, recruiting visits are put on hold until August 1 at the earliest.

Listed as a free safety, Ramsey says that a lot of schools are interested in his skills at both the free safety and strong safety positions.

“I could play both,” Ramsey said. “Some schools like me at free safety from what I know, and some schools would use me at strong safety and blitz me some and they'd put me back at free, too. I just like to be around the ball. Put me where I can make plays. It doesn't really matter to me.”

Last season, Ramsey's Sierra Canyon squad fell just short of the state championship, but the rising safety was able to log 80 tackles, 15 pass deflections and four interceptions along the way.

“I have a very high football I.Q.,” Ramsey said. “I take the game very serious. I look at little details. I pay attention to the little things, especially two or three steps ahead. Most of the plays I make are from film or me just sniffing out the formation and seeing it all happen before it even happens.”

In order to keep building on what was a productive sophomore campaign, Ramsey has stayed busy during the quarantine by working out on his own.

"I went to the Winner's Circle athletic showcase last Saturday,” Ramsey said. “The camp went really well. I'm working on making sure I'm fluid in my movements, my back pedal, getting out of my breaks, just staying low. My sophomore year was my second year playing safety, so I'm just scratching the surface of what I can do in the secondary.”

As for the coming season, Ramsey said one of his goals is to not drop any would-be interceptions, so hands are another area of focus during the offseason. Regarding team goals, Ramsey mentioned that it all comes down to winning a state title.

Will Michigan be able to impress Kamari Ramsey on his eventual trip to Ann Arbor? If he visits this fall, which home game should the Wolverines host Ramsey for? Let us know!