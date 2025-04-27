Wolverine Digest

Michigan Football's 2025 NFL Draft selections and destinations

The Michigan Wolverines had seven players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, along with four players who have now signed UDFA contracts.

Chris Breiler

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

With the 2025 NFL Draft now over, Michigan fans are eager to see some of their favorite Wolverines perform at the next level. Seven Wolverines were selected in this year's draft, including Mason Graham, Colston Loveland, Kenneth Grant, Will Johnson, Josaiah Stewart, Kalel Mullings, and Myles Hinton. Additionally, four Wolverines have signed UDFA contracts with NFL teams - including Donovan Edwards, Josh Priebe, Makari Paige, and William Wagner.

To keep track of all the action and destinations, here's the latest look at where some of your favorite Wolverines are headed for their NFL journey.

1. Mason Graham, DL - Cleveland Browns

  • Round 1, No. 5 overall

2. Colston Loveland, TE - Chicago Bears

  • Round 1, No. 10 overall

3. Kenneth Grant, DL - Miami Dolphins

  • Round 1, No. 13 overall

4. Will Johnson, CB - Arizona Cardinals

  • Round 2, No. 47 overall

5. Josaiah Stewart, EDGE - Los Angeles Rams

  • Round 3, No. 90 overall

6. Kalel Mullings, RB - Tennessee Titans

  • Round 6, No. 188 overall

7. Myles Hinton, OL - Philadelphia Eagles

  • Round 6, No. 191 overall

8. Donovan Edwards, RB - New York Jets (UDFA)

9. Josh Priebe, OL - Miami Dolphins (UDFA)

10. Makari Paige, DB - New York Giants (UDFA)

11. William Wagner, LS - Cincinnati Bengals (UDFA)

Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

Arizona Cardinals had the 'best value' pick in the second round after taking Michigan football All-American

Social media has strong take on Michigan football RB Donovan Edwards going undrafted, signing with Jets

Michigan football gains second commitment on Saturday

For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Football