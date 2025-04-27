Michigan Football's 2025 NFL Draft selections and destinations
With the 2025 NFL Draft now over, Michigan fans are eager to see some of their favorite Wolverines perform at the next level. Seven Wolverines were selected in this year's draft, including Mason Graham, Colston Loveland, Kenneth Grant, Will Johnson, Josaiah Stewart, Kalel Mullings, and Myles Hinton. Additionally, four Wolverines have signed UDFA contracts with NFL teams - including Donovan Edwards, Josh Priebe, Makari Paige, and William Wagner.
To keep track of all the action and destinations, here's the latest look at where some of your favorite Wolverines are headed for their NFL journey.
1. Mason Graham, DL - Cleveland Browns
- Round 1, No. 5 overall
2. Colston Loveland, TE - Chicago Bears
- Round 1, No. 10 overall
3. Kenneth Grant, DL - Miami Dolphins
- Round 1, No. 13 overall
4. Will Johnson, CB - Arizona Cardinals
- Round 2, No. 47 overall
5. Josaiah Stewart, EDGE - Los Angeles Rams
- Round 3, No. 90 overall
6. Kalel Mullings, RB - Tennessee Titans
- Round 6, No. 188 overall
7. Myles Hinton, OL - Philadelphia Eagles
- Round 6, No. 191 overall
8. Donovan Edwards, RB - New York Jets (UDFA)
9. Josh Priebe, OL - Miami Dolphins (UDFA)
10. Makari Paige, DB - New York Giants (UDFA)
11. William Wagner, LS - Cincinnati Bengals (UDFA)
