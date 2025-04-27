Wolverine Digest

Michigan football gains second commitment on Saturday

What a day for the Wolverines.

It was quite the day for Michigan football fans. Not only was the NFL Draft happening, but the Wolverines kicked things off on Saturday by landing four-star quarterback Brady Smigiel in the 2026 class. But Smigiel wasn't the only player Michigan was going to land.

Shortly after Michigan landed its quarterback, edge rusher Tariq Boney also announced his commitment to the maize and blue.

Boney hails out of Washington (DC) St John's and stands at 6-foot-2, 230 pounds. He is considered a three-star recruit by the Composite. Boney is ranked as the 1,007th-ranked recruit in the '26 class and the 81st-best edge rusher.

While Boney might not be highly decorated in the rankings, he does have a nice offer sheet. Teams like Auburn, Georgia, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Washington, and Wisconsin, among others have all offered Boney.

With the two commitments on Saturday, the Wolverines now have five commits in the '26 class. Boney joins Smigiel, CB Brody Jennings, WR Jaylen Pile, and OL Bear McWhorter.

