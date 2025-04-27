Arizona Cardinals had the 'best value' pick in the second round after taking Michigan football All-American
After a pair of All-American seasons with Michigan football, cornerback Will Johnson was a one-time projected top-five draft pick. But Johnson played in just six games for the Wolverines this past season, didn't participate in the NFL Combine, nor was he able to display his skills in Michigan's Pro Day. With the lingering injury concerns, Johnson's draft stock dropped.
Johnson fell out of the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and had to wait a little while for his name to be called in the second round. But finally, with the 47th pick, the Arizona Cardinals took Johnson in hopes of him becoming a Patrick Peterson type player for Arizona.
After dropping so far, ESPN's Matt Miller named Johnson as the best value pick in Round 2 of the draft.
Getting Johnson at this spot represented a 40-pick value based on my predraft rankings. Johnson fills the Cardinals' biggest need and has true All-Pro potential. That isn't usually found in Round 2. There are long-term injury concerns but the reward on this pick could be the highest of any in this class.- Matt Miller
After being selected, Johnson expressed his frustrations with falling in the draft. The Wolverines' cornerback vowed that he was healthy and he would play with a chip on his shoulder. Johnson's talent is undeniable. During Michigan's national title run in 2023, Johnson was arguably the most dominant cornerback in college football. He shut down Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr., and Washington's Rome Odunze -- two of the top playmakers in college football that year.
Assuming Johnson can stay healthy, he will prove to be the steal of the draft being selected with the 47th pick.
