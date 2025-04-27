Social media has strong take om Michigan football RB Donovan Edwards going undrafted, signing with Jets
It wasn't supposed to be like this for Michigan running back Donovan Edwards. After having a breakout 2022 season in which he rushed for over 119 yards in the final three games of the season -- following a Blake Corum injury -- it wasn't the same for Edwards.
Corum came back in 2023, and Edwards was the No. 2 back in the backfield. However, 2024 was going to be his year, but once again, Edwards struggled to hit holes and find consistency. Instead, Kalel Mullings quickly became the lead back for Michigan and Edwards rushed for just 589 yards this past season. Not only did Edwards struggle, but he was named a EA Sports' cover athlete for the new College Football video game -- of course, there was backlash from that as well from rival fans.
2024 was not Edwards' year and for that, he wasn't selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. Instead, the New York Jets quickly signed him as a UDFA following the draft. Edwards has shown his God given talent -- catching passes and blazing through holes when he was able to hit them. There could be a spot in the Jets' 53-man roster for a player like Edwards, but he's going to have to work to get there.
Following the signing, social media shared its thoughts on Edwards' going undrafted and signing with New York.
