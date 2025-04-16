Michigan Football: 2025 spring transfer portal tracker
The spring transfer portal window is officially open and the Michigan Wolverines are expected to be active in adding final pieces to the 2025 roster. But along with adding pieces, Michigan is also going to lose some talent to the portal as well.
Here is the latest look at all of the additions and departures for Michigan during the spring transfer portal window:
Transferring out
1. Ja'Den McBurrows, DB
- Appeared in 19 games during his four seasons at Michigan
- Three-time letter winner (2021, 2022-23-24)
- Finishes Michigan career with 13 tackles, 2 pass deflections, and 1 interception
2. Benjamin Hall, RB
- Two-time letter winner (2023-24)
- Has appeared in nine games at running back
- Finishes Michigan career with 34 carries for 141 yards in two seasons
3. Amorion Walker, WR
- Part of Michigan's 2022 recruiting class
- Finishes Michigan career with 4 receptions for 38 yards
4. Alessandro Lorenzetti, OL
- Did not see game action in each of his three seasons at Michigan (2022, 2023, 2024)
5. Jason Hewlett, LB
- Part of Michigan's 2023 recruiting class
- Appeared in nine games during the 2024 season (including one game at linebacker).
6. Aymeric Koumba, EDGE
- Two-time letter winner (2023-24)
- Appeared in two games during two seasons at Michigan
7. Stuart Blake, PK
- Part of Michigan's 2024 recruiting class
8. Evan Boutorwick, LS
- Did not see game action in each of his three seasons at Michigan (2022, 2023, 2024)
Transferring in
- N/A
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan Football: RB Kalel Mullings lands top-30 NFL Draft visit; could play with former teammate
Michigan Football: The No. 1 overall pick in Michigan Football's Spring Game is revealed
Notre Dame has a 'slight edge' over a top Michigan football target
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7